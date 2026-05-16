New Delhi, Clarifying that Jor Bagh has not been renamed "Anupam Colony", New Delhi Municipal Council Vice Chairman Kuljeet Singh Chahal on Saturday said it is a tag given to colonies achieving high standards of sustainable living. Jor Bagh not renamed 'Anupam Colony': Clarifies NDMC VC

The clarification came after Shiv Sena UBT leader Priyanka Chaturvedi shared a post on X suggesting that 'flaunting rights' had been taken away from one of Delhi's poshest colonies, before later acknowledging that she had misunderstood the NDMC's announcement.

Responding to Chaturvedi's post, Chahal said the poster shared by her was "not" announcing a renaming of Jor Bagh to "Anupam Colony" but was simply declaring the locality as an official "Anupam Colony" under NDMC's sustainability initiative.

"The name hasn't changed. Anupam is merely a certification tag," Chahal said, adding that the formal declaration would take place at Jor Bagh on Sunday, along with a tree plantation drive under the "Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam" campaign.

He said the "Anupam Colony" initiative is NDMC's model project for decentralised waste management and is aimed at recognising colonies that set benchmarks in waste segregation and sustainable living.

According to Chahal, colonies receiving the tag are required to achieve 100 per cent waste segregation at source, process wet and horticultural waste on-site through composting units, use mechanised dust-free cleaning systems and minimise waste sent to landfills.

He said the certification reflects a colony's progress towards self-sustained waste management rather than any administrative or nomenclature change.

Chahal posted that Jor Bagh joins other colonies already accorded the tag, including New Moti Bagh, Kaka Nagar, Bapu Dham and Aradhana Cooperative Housing Society.

Following the clarification, Chaturvedi posted that she had been informed it was "not a name change but an initiative by NDMC to recognise those societies that are setting the benchmark for self-sustainable, zero-waste living", congratulating Jor Bagh and saying the colony's 'bragging rights get more weightier now'.

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