JP Aggarwal promises to resolve Chandi Chowk traffic woes, woos traders on promise of reduced tax

Congress candidate for the Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha seat Jai Prakash Aggarwal on Sunday said he would transform the area into a heritage hub, as well as support small traders by modifying GST rules, in his “Vision 2029” for the constituency. Aggarwal said new facilities will be created for visitors and heritage walks would be started. (Raj K Raj/HT Photo)

Addressing a press conference at his old house in Kinari Bazaar, Aggarwal released his manifesto and vision for the constituency. The veteran politician will face off as the AAP-Congress candidate against Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) candidate Praveen Khandelwal.

“Chandni Chowk will become a heritage hub... By developing the ghats and riverfront of Yamuna adjacent to Chandni Chowk Lok Sabha constituency, a picturesque tourist spot will be created for tourists and local residents,” the manifesto said.

Aggarwal said new facilities will be created for visitors and heritage walks would be started.

GST was also prominently mentioned in the manifesto, a copy of which was seen by HT.

He promised relief to small traders by reducing GST compliance, to introduce exemption to modify GST return, reduce of GST rates, and abolish 18% GST on health insurance. The manifesto said: “Till now, the government has made more than 1,000 amendments to GST because the provisions of GST are very complex. The government will bring an amnesty scheme for the first five years , which will provide relief to small traders.”

“Traders have been subjected to a lot for the past 10 years and one major reason for that is GST. A lot of items had no GST or a minimum of 5-7% GST. That GST was increased to 18%. Traders protested but no one stood up for them to the government. I will address this,” Aggarwal said.

Among other promises are pucca houses to slum dwellers, promise to exempt houses of 100 square yards or less from tax, and abolishing house tax in rural and urban villages.

“The immense amount of traffic around Chandni Chowk causes severe pollution in the area and it cannot be solved until the traffic problem is addressed. There are two lines of Metro, but the entire area after ISBT, spanning at least seven assembly constituencies, are not interlinked. If we want to solve the problem of traffic, we have to introduce Metro, monorail or elevated road,” he said.

He promised construction of an elevated road from Idgah to Zakhira flyover to resolve heavy traffic from central to northwest Delhi, an overbridge in Majnu Ka Tila, and a pedestrian overpass from Adarsh Nagar Metro station to railway station, all aimed at solving traffic issues in the constituency.

“Congress has prepared a road map to end the pollution crisis in Delhi... Will make a strong plan to increase the green cover of the Capital,” the manifesto said.

Aggarwal also promised to build government hospitals on a vacant plot near Lawrence Road police station and start air ambulances.

“The youth are not being able to secure proper employment. If anyone from the younger generation goes and sits in their father’s shop, there is no space because work has bee very slow. First, there was GST, then there was demonetisation so the economic cycle is stagnant. We will make sure that the youth do not suffer and they get the best facilities,” Aggarwal said.

He ended the conference with a promise of holding food festivals. “We have some of the best food, dating back centuries. We will arrange food festivals to revive these famous foods and bring them to the international platform,” Aggarwal said.