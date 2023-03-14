Judicial officer hurt in North Delhi snatching

A judicial officer was injured when two bike-borne robbers pushed her and snatched her bag containing ₹8,000, ATM card, and some documents in north Delhi’s Gulabi Bagh area March 6, police said on Tuesday, adding they arrested both the men.

A case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 394 and 34 at Gulabi Bagh police station on March 7. (Representational Image)

With their arrest, police said they were able to solve at least six crimes in Gulabi Bagh and Sarai Rohilla in the last two months.

Police recovered a Yamaha R15 motorcycle that the two used in the crime along with the ATM card and ₹4,500 that was stolen from the woman, identified as Rachna Tiwari Lakhanpal, said deputy commissioner of police (north) Sagar Singh Kalsi. The arrested robbers were identified as Mohammad Dilshad and Rahul (first name).

DCP Kalsi said that a case of voluntarily causing hurt in committing robbery and common intention was registered under Indian Penal Code’s sections 394 and 34 at Gulabi Bagh police station on March 7. The first information report was registered on the complaint of the woman’s 12-year-old son who was accompanying his mother at the time, police said.

The boy, in his complaint, said that around 10pm on March 6, he was walking with his mother in their neighbourhood , when two men, aged between 20 and 25, arrived on a motorcycle. The pillion rider snatched his mother’s bag and pushed her down. She fell and injured her head.

The boy added that he informed his father of the incident, who took his injured wife to a hospital for medical attention and called police. A police team visited the hospital to record the woman’s statement. However, doctors informed them that she was unfit for statement.

The next day, the police recorded the son’s statement and accordingly registered a case. With the help of technical surveillance and human intelligence, the Gulabi Bagh police station’s team identified the two suspects and arrested them, said DCP Kalsi.

“Dilshad is a robber who was previously involved in 10 criminal cases. Rahul is a first-timer. Further probe is on,” added Kalsi.

The judicial officer, meanwhile, said she suffered a head injury and was in the intensive care unit of the hospital for two days. “I am suffering from memory loss post the incident because of the injury to my brain. I am still in trauma. My 12-year-old son is also traumatised since he witnessed the incident,” she said.