Kailash Gahlot, Raaj Kumar Anand get Sisodia's portfolios. Who gets what

After Delhi chief minster Arvind Kejriwal accepted the resignation of two ministers Manish Sisodia and Satyendra Jain from the cabinet, departments held by Sisodia have been handed over to ministers Kailash Gahlot and Raaj Kumar Anand on Tuesday. The resignation came after the Supreme Court declined Sisodia's request to rule his arrest ‘illegal’. He was holding 18 portfolios of 33 departments including education, finance, planning, urban development among others.

Kailash Gahlot (left) and Raaj Kumar Anand (right)(ANI/AAP)

Sisodia was arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on February 26 in connection with Delhi excise policy case for alleged irregularities. Whereas, Jain was arrested in May last year by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) in an alleged money laundering case. Out of Sisodia's 18 portfolios, seven were originally held by Jain. Now, Gahlot and Anand will be handling these portfolios.

Check out the distribution of portfolios between two ministers:

Ministers Portfolios Kailash Gahlot Finance, Planning, Public Works Department, Home, Urban Development, Water Department and Irrigation and Flood Control Raaj Kumar Anand Education, Land and Building, Vigilance, Tourism, Services, Art Culture and Language, Labour, Health, Employment and Industries

