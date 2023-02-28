What Manish Sisodia said in his resignation letter | Top 5 quotes

Delhi deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, along with another Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) jailed minister Satyendar Jain, on Tuesday resigned from his post, two days after being arrested by the CBI for alleged irregularities in now-withdrawn excise policy. In his resignation letter, Sisodia said that the allegations against him are “baseless” adding that Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal is the real target as people ‘see him as a leader who has a vision for the country’. Manish Sisodia.(ANI File)

Here are Manish Sisodia’s top quotes from his resignation letter:

1. I consider myself fortunate to have served as a minister under your (Arvind Kejriwal) leadership for the past eight years. I am glad that in the work done to bring happiness and prosperity in the lives of Delhiites, I got an opportunity to contribute as a minister. I must have done some noble deeds in my previous life that I got to fulfill responsibilities as the education minister.

2. The people of Delhi know that I have carried out my duties as a minister with full dedication and honesty. My late father had taught me to do my work with dedication and honesty. When I was studying in the sixth grade, my father had framed a beautiful picture of Lord Krishna next to my bed and told me to begin my day by offering prayer to the deity in the morning. At the bottom of the photograph, he had written,"Working hard with complete dedication and honesty is the true form of worship of Lord Krishna".

3. It is sad that despite working with complete honesty and dedication for the past eight years, there are allegations of corruption against me. God knows that these charges are baseless. I am not their target, you (Arvind Kejriwal) are their target. Not only in Delhi, the people of the India are seeing you as a leader who has a vision for the country and has the ability to bring big changes in the lives of the people by implementing that vision. Today Arvind Kejriwal has become a hope in the eyes of crores of people across the country who are facing problems like economic crisis, poverty, unemployment, inflation, and corruption.

4. I have been slapped by several FIRs and more are yet to be filed against me. They tried their best to force me to leave you. I was threatened and even offered bribe. But when I refused to surrender before them, they arrested me and put me in jail. I am not scared of their jails. I am not the first person in the world to go to jail fighting on the path of truth. I have read the stories of thousands of people who were fighting for freedom and were imprisoned by the British in false and baseless cases. They were even hanged. All these people are my source of inspiration.

5. The prayers of lakhs of children studying in government schools of Delhi are with me, the love of their parents is with me. And the biggest thing is that the blessings of thousands of teachers who brought a revolution to the education of Delhi are with me.

(Quotes have been loosely translated from Manish Sisodia's letter, originally in Hindi)