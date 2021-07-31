Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kala Jatheri, Delhi’s most wanted gangster, arrested

Delhi’s most wanted gangster, who carried a reward of ₹7 lakh on his arrest, was arrested on Friday night by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh
By Karn Pratap Singh, New Delhi
UPDATED ON JUL 31, 2021 12:45 AM IST
Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, Delhi’s most wanted gangster, who carried a reward of 7 lakh on his arrest, was arrested on Friday night by the Delhi Police’s special cell from Saharanpur in Uttar Pradesh, nearly 200km away from the national capital.

“We have arrested Kala Jatheri from Saharanpur and legal procedure is being followed. More details related to his arrest will be shared on Saturday,” said deputy commissioner of police (counter intelligence, special cell) Manishi Chandra.

Apart from the Delhi Police, Jatheri was wanted by Haryana, Rajasthan and Punjab police for his alleged involvement in several cases of murder, extortion and other heinous crimes. His name surfaced in the GTB Hospital shoot-out case of March 25 this year and during the investigation of wrestler Sagar Dhankad murder case at Chhatrasal Stadium, in which two-time Olympic medallist and world champion wrestler Sushil Kumar and his 12 associates have been arrested. Jatheri is a relative of Sonu Mahal, who was also thrashed along with Dhankad by Kumar and his associates on the night of May 4.

Police officers said that Kumar was earlier associated with Jatheri, but differences emerged between them following the Chhatrasal Stadium assault and murder.

Kumar feared life threats from Jatheri and his gang members and because of that reason he was shifted to Tihar Jail from Mandoli Jail, the officer said.

Born in 1984 in Jatheri village in Sonepat, Sandeep alias Kala Jatheri, escaped the Haryana Police’s custody in Faridabad on February 1 last year. He is considered to be close to jailed gangster Lawrence Bishnoi.

