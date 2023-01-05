Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kanjhawala horror: Police custody of five accused extended by Delhi court

Kanjhawala horror: Police custody of five accused extended by Delhi court

delhi news
Updated on Jan 05, 2023 06:27 PM IST

The 20-year-old woman was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi.

FSL team conducts an inspection of the car along with the team of police at Sultanpuri police station in the Kanjhawala death case in New Delhi on Wednesday. (ANI)
ByAniruddha Dhar, New Delhi

Five men, booked for culpable homicide among other sections in connection with the Kanjhawala dragging death case, have been sent to four-day police custody by a Delhi court on Thursday.

The 20-year-old woman, Anjali Singh, was killed in the early hours of the New Year after her scooter was hit by the car which dragged her for 12 kilometres from Sultanpuri to Kanjhawala in outer Delhi.

All five accused were sent to a three-day police custody on Monday.

Metropolitan magistrate Sanya Dalal allowed the Delhi Police to have the accused in their custody for four days more for interrogation instead of their prayer for a five-day remand.

During the hearing, the investigating officer said their further custody was required as police needed to establish the nearly 13-km-long route the accused had taken to traverse in two hours on the fateful night when the victim woman had got entangled under the vehicle after being hit.

The IO also said one of the accused was “planted” as the driver of the vehicle. He said all of them were subjected to sustained interrogation over the last three days in custody.

Anjali's bruised and battered body was found on the road in Kanjhawala.

The Sultanpuri police station has registered an FIR against Deepak Khanna (26), Amit Khanna (25), Krishan (27), Mithun (26) and Manoj Mittal for various offences under the Indian Penal Code, including criminal conspiracy, culpable homicide not amounting to murder, causing death by negligence and rash driving on public way.

(With inputs from PTI)

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Aniruddha Dhar

Have 11 years' experience in print and digital media. Write on politics, defence and world affairs, and have a keen eye for human-interest stories....view detail

Topics
delhi police delhi murder
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP