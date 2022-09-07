PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path on Thursday | Here's traffic advisory

Ahead of the inauguration of the newly christened 'Kartavya Path' by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the Delhi Police has issued a traffic advisory to ensure smooth traffic movement in central Delhi. Modi will inaugurate Kartavya Path (a stretch from Rashtrapati Bhavan to India Gate) and unveil the 28-foot statue of Bose at India Gate on Thursday. According to officials, general traffic movement will be diverted from specific roads from 6pm to 9pm.

Watch | Stunning aerial view of 'Kartavya Path' ahead of inauguration

Check the complete traffic advisory below:

According to the traffic advisory, vehicular movement will be diverted from roads such as Tilak Marg (From C-hexagon to Bhagwan Dass Road crossing), Purana Quila Road (From C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Shershah Road (from C-hexagon to Mathura Road), Dr Zakir Hussain Marg (From C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg crossing), Pandara Road (from C-hexagon to Subramanian Bharti Marg Crossing), Shahjahan Road (from C-hexagon to Q-point), Akbar Road (from C-hexagon to roundabout Mansingh Road) and Ashoka Road (from C-hexagon to R/A Jaswant Singh Road).

Traffic movement will also be diverted on KG Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing) and Copernicus Marg (from C-hexagon to Madhav Rao Scindia Marg Crossing), the advisory added.

Those using two-wheelers, three-wheelers and four-wheelers have been urged to avoid roads such as W-Point, Mathura Road, Ashoka Road, Q-Point, Prithvi Raj Road, Akbar Road, Subramanian Bharti Marg, APJ Abdul Kalam Road, Rajesh Pilot Marg, it said.

Similarly, the roundabouts near Windsor Place and Claridge Hotel, Man Singh Road, the MLNP roundabout, Janpath, Firoz Shah Road, the Mandi House roundabout and Sikandra Road are expected to witness a heavy volume of traffic.

The advisory stated that diversion for buses would start at Moti Bagh crossing on Ring Road, Bhikaji Cama crossing on Ring Road, south foot of Lodhi flyover, ITO, I P flyover-Vikas Marg, Ring Road-Yamuna Bazar, Tis Hazari-R/A Mori Gate junction, Panchkuian Road (Dayal Chowk), AIIMS flyover, SBM-Mathura Road, Neela Gumbad, Ashram Chowk, NH-24-Ring Road, Ring Road-ISBT, ISBT-T point and Dhaula Kuan from 6 pm and will remain in force till 9 pm.

The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System (DIMTS) and other public transport authorities are also requested to plan the movement of their fleet vehicles in advance and avoid the above-mentioned roads, the advisory stated.

The DTC has also been requested to organise a 'park and ride' facility from the following pick-up points to C-hexagon -- Bhairon Road, Rajghat, Connaught Place and JLN stadium, the traffic police advisory added.

PM Modi to inaugurate Kartavya Path

The refurbished Kartavya Path, earlier known as Rajpath, will have red granite walkways with greenery all around, redeveloped canals, state-wise food stalls, new amenity blocks and vending kiosks.

The Prime Minister will also unveil a statue of Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose at India Gate.

These steps are in line with the prime minister's second 'Panch Pran' for New India in Amrit Kaal: 'remove any trace of colonial mindset', the government has said.

(With agency inputs)

