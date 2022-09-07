Watch: Stunning aerial view of 'Kartavya Path' ahead of inauguration

Ahead of the inauguration of the Central Vista avenue (now Kartavya Path) by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, the Centre on Wednesday released aerial shots of the renovated project. The aerial footage, shot by drones, shows the iconic stretch - designed symmetrically with long grassy patches having walkways, added green spaces, and refurbished canals while "ensuring the integrity and continuity of architectural character".

The entire stretch will be thrown open to the public from September 9.

Earlier in the day, the New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) approved a proposal to rename Rajpath as 'Kartavya Path'.

“The proposal is yet to come but the meeting is being called to discuss the change in name. All members and officials concerned will participate in the meeting,” said NDMC vice-chairman and former Delhi Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) chief Satish Upadhyay.

Officials said the area from the Netaji statue - likely to be unveiled on September 8 - at India Gate C-Hexagon to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be called Kartavya Path.

The project is a part of the Centre’s ambitious Central Vista Avenue redevelopment plan. A popular public place in Delhi, the area was closed for the last 19 months for construction work.

Reportedly, the newly renovated stretch has more than 900 light poles, four pedestrian underpasses and 422 red granite benches - all to ensure the area is more pedestrian friendly.

There are also improved parking facilities and new red granite walkways spreading over 1,10,457 square metres which have replaced bajri sand that lined the ground earlier.