At national council meet, Kejriwal asks workers to work for the nation, not aspire for posts, poll tickets

Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal at the party’s national council meeting made it clear that party leaders should dedicate themselves towards working for the society and the nation to prove their worth. He said no one should aspire for posts and tickets like ‘other parties’.

The Delhi chief minister said that citizens of the country should not recognise the party in the same way they recognise the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Congress. He said that people in the country feel that AAP is the only hope because of the way the Delhi government is run.

The chief minister said after seeing the way the party is running the government in Delhi, people across the country have started feeling that "the AAP is the only hope". “If you come to me asking for posts, it means you are not deserving of it and you have to demand it. You should work in such a manner that I have to say that you should hold the post,” Kejriwal was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

The AAP is concentrating on expanding across the nation and is focusing on poll-bound states Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh and Gujarat.

Kejriwal also asked party members to make sure that factionalism should not enter the Aam Aadmi Party. He said any infighting and factionalism will lead to erosion of trust among people and the party’s supporters.

“We see what transpires in other parties. Dozens of people fight for one seat, parties breakaway, factions are formed. We don't want that to happen with our party. If something like that happens, the faith and trust stored in our party will cease to exist forever,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal also said that the AAP party answered its detractors who earlier claimed that the party will cease to exist in the future. He also said that critics wrote them off saying that after coming to power they will only remain in power for a single term. “When we came into power in Delhi, back then people would say they had one term and their party would finish after that. But now that we have been successfully running a government in Delhi, people look at our work and say that we are the only hope they have left,” Kejriwal further added.

