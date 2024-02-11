Arvind Kejriwal, Bhagwant Mann to visit Ram Temple tomorrow along with families

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal, along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, will visit the newly inaugurated Ram Temple in Ayodhya on Monday, accompanied by their families, news agency ANI reported on Sunday citing party sources. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann.

“Delhi CM and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal along with his family members and Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann will visit Ayodhya's Ram Temple tomorrow, 12 February,” ANI said quoting AAP.

Although invited to the consecration ceremony at the temple that took place on January 22, Kejriwal said his preference was to visit the temple later with his parents, wife, and children.

"I want to go with my wife, children, and parents to visit Ram Mandir. We will go after the consecration ceremony," Kejriwal told reporters in the national capital.

Responding to questions about the invitation in January, Kejriwal mentioned, “I received a letter from them (government)...when we called them, we were informed that a team would come to give a final and personal invitation. That team has not come yet.” He said according to the invitation letter, only one person is allowed to attend the ceremony, and with so many VVIPs, a lot of security will be focused on them.

Delhi government plans special trains to Ayodhya

Kejriwal mentioned during the consecration ceremony that the Delhi government would strive to organise special train services to Ayodhya.

“I met everyone. Everyone seems happy. After the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, we will try to arrange more pilgrim trains for Ayodhya for people to visit,” Kejriwal said.

Earlier on Sunday, Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath, along with deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, as well as other members of the state Assembly and Legislative Council, visited Ayodhya's Ram Janmabhoomi Temple.

The Uttar Pradesh Assembly and Legislative Council members travelled to Ayodhya via buses. As MLAs visited the Ram Janmabhoomi temple near the border of Barabanki and Ayodhya, locals showered petals on them. Bulldozers were positioned in a row to welcome the convoy of Uttar Pradesh MLAs.

The consecration ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla at Ayodhya's temple took place on January 22, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi conducting the rituals alongside a team of priests. Acharya Satyendra Das is the chief priest of the Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Temple in Ayodhya.