close_game
close_game
News / India News / Will visit Ram Mandir with family after January 22 ceremony: Kejriwal

Will visit Ram Mandir with family after January 22 ceremony: Kejriwal

ByAlok K N Mishra
Jan 17, 2024 07:38 PM IST

Under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, Delhi government sends senior citizens on fully government-funded pilgrimage to various religious destinations in India

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will visit Ram Mandir with his family (wife, children and parents) after the January 22 consecration ceremony.

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal join Sunderkand path at prachin balaji mandir. (Hindustan Times)
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal join Sunderkand path at prachin balaji mandir. (Hindustan Times)

“I want to go with my wife, children and parents to visit Ram Mandir. We will go after the consecration ceremony,” Kejriwal said while talking to the reporters in the national capital.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

When asked about the invitation, Kejriwal said, “I received a letter from them (government)...when we called them, we were informed that a team will come to give a final and personal invitation. That team has not come yet.”

He said according to the invitation letter, only one person is allowed to attend the ceremony, and with so many VVIPs, a lot of security will be focused on them.

The remarks came at a religious music event at Thyagraj Stadium, where Kejriwal met a group of elderlies who later left on a Delhi government-funded pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish.

Under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, the Delhi government sends senior citizens on fully government-funded pilgrimage to various religious destinations in the country, including Puri, Rameshwaram, Ayodhya, Golden Temple, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, etc.

Kejriwal further said that the Delhi government would make efforts to run special trains to Ayodhya.

“I met everyone. Everyone seems happy. After the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, we will try to arrange more pilgrim trains for Ayodhya for people to visit,” Kejriwal said.

Several political leaders, cricketers, film stars and business personalities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced a series of celebratory events starting from January 20 to honour the upcoming Prana Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away!- Login Now! Get India News andRam Mandir Ram Mandir Inauguration Live along with Latest News and Top Headlines from India and around the world
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Alok K N Mishra

    Alok K N Mishra is a journalist with the Hindustan Times, New Delhi. He writes on governance, policy and politics. He is an ardent follower of politics and is fascinated about making politics work better for the middle-class and the poor. He loves to discuss and predict the national political behaviour. Before shifting to Delhi, he covered political instability, governance, and misgovernance besides Maoists insurgency in Jharkhand for almost half a decade. He started out in 2010 as a city reporter with Times of India, Patna.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, January 17, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On