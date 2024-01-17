Will visit Ram Mandir with family after January 22 ceremony: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said he will visit Ram Mandir with his family (wife, children and parents) after the January 22 consecration ceremony. Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal with wife Sunita Kejriwal join Sunderkand path at prachin balaji mandir. (Hindustan Times)

“I want to go with my wife, children and parents to visit Ram Mandir. We will go after the consecration ceremony,” Kejriwal said while talking to the reporters in the national capital.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

When asked about the invitation, Kejriwal said, “I received a letter from them (government)...when we called them, we were informed that a team will come to give a final and personal invitation. That team has not come yet.”

He said according to the invitation letter, only one person is allowed to attend the ceremony, and with so many VVIPs, a lot of security will be focused on them.

The remarks came at a religious music event at Thyagraj Stadium, where Kejriwal met a group of elderlies who later left on a Delhi government-funded pilgrimage to Dwarkadhish.

Under Mukhyamantri Teerth Yatra Yojana, the Delhi government sends senior citizens on fully government-funded pilgrimage to various religious destinations in the country, including Puri, Rameshwaram, Ayodhya, Golden Temple, Ajmer Sharif Dargah, etc.

Kejriwal further said that the Delhi government would make efforts to run special trains to Ayodhya.

“I met everyone. Everyone seems happy. After the consecration of Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22, we will try to arrange more pilgrim trains for Ayodhya for people to visit,” Kejriwal said.

Several political leaders, cricketers, film stars and business personalities have been invited to the consecration ceremony of the Ayodhya Ram Mandir on January 22.

Meanwhile, the Gujarat unit of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) on Wednesday announced a series of celebratory events starting from January 20 to honour the upcoming Prana Pratishtha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya on January 22.