Kejriwal, British envoy discuss possibility of a tie-up between Delhi govt, UK

British high commissioner Alex Ellis and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday explored the possibility of a collaboration between the Delhi government and the United Kingdom (UK) to further Delhi government’s ongoing projects in the road, health and education sectors, the CM’s office said in a statement.

“The British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis called upon chief minister Kejriwal at the Delhi secretariat today (Wednesday). He arrived to meet the CM in company of Barbara Wickham, director, British Council India. The two leaders expressed their desire to work together by sharing knowledge in the areas of road infrastructure, education, healthcare and sustainability. Both discussed the possibility of signing a knowledge-sharing agreement between the Delhi government and Britain to work together on these areas,” Kejriwal’s office said after the meeting, which was also attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

