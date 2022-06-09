Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal, British envoy discuss possibility of a tie-up between Delhi govt, UK
delhi news

Kejriwal, British envoy discuss possibility of a tie-up between Delhi govt, UK

During the meeting, discussions were held on the possibility of signing a knowledge-sharing agreement in areas such as road infrastructure, education, healthcare and sustainability, the Delhi CM's office said in a statement.
Arvind Kejriwal (left) and Alex Ellis. (Twitter/AlexWEllis)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 04:16 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, New Delhi

British high commissioner Alex Ellis and chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday explored the possibility of a collaboration between the Delhi government and the United Kingdom (UK) to further Delhi government’s ongoing projects in the road, health and education sectors, the CM’s office said in a statement.

“The British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis called upon chief minister Kejriwal at the Delhi secretariat today (Wednesday). He arrived to meet the CM in company of Barbara Wickham, director, British Council India. The two leaders expressed their desire to work together by sharing knowledge in the areas of road infrastructure, education, healthcare and sustainability. Both discussed the possibility of signing a knowledge-sharing agreement between the Delhi government and Britain to work together on these areas,” Kejriwal’s office said after the meeting, which was also attended by deputy CM Manish Sisodia.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
arvind kejriwal
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP