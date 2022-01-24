Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Kejriwal launches AAP’s poll campaign focussing on party’s achievements in Delhi

The campaign seeks to highlight “good experiences” of Delhi’s people in terms of development in key sectors
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (ANI)
Published on Jan 24, 2022 12:56 PM IST
ByAlok K N Mishra

NEW DELHI: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) chief Arvind Kejriwal on Monday launched his party’s campaign “Ek Mauka AAP Ko” ahead of the elections including in Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand, and Uttar Pradesh, focussing on the party’s achievements in Delhi.

The campaign seeks to highlight the “good experiences” of the people of Delhi in terms of development in key sectors such as education, healthcare, power, and water supply under the AAP rule. It focuses on reaching out via social media and other platforms to people in the poll-bound states and convincing them to vote for the AAP if they want similar development in their states.

Kejriwal urged the people of Delhi to make videos capturing development under his government with an appeal to those in the poll-bound states to vote for AAP. He also asked them to share the videos via social media with the people they know in the election-bound states. Kejriwal asked AAP volunteers to amplify such video messages on social media.

“In the last seven years, the AAP government has done a lot of remarkable work in Delhi. People from United Nations came to visit Mohalla Clinics and the US president’s wife came to see Delhi’s schools. We are providing 24-hour free electricity to people. It was possible only because people of Delhi gave us the opportunity,” Kejriwal said.“Do you want that this good work should be replicated in other parts of the country? People of these (poll-bound) states should also get free 24-hour electricity, good roads, better schools, and better healthcare facilities.”

Kejriwal said if they get an opportunity in other states, they will be able to repeat the good work there too. “Like others, we do not have crores of rupees. Our real wealth is you. If you spare some time, the people of other states will listen and our good work will spread.”

After the polls, Kejriwal plans to host a dinner for around 50 Delhi residents, whose videos generate maximum views as part of the campaign.

Alok K N Mishra

