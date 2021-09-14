Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Kejriwal meets Bajrang Punia, lauds him for bringing Olympic glory
delhi news

Kejriwal meets Bajrang Punia, lauds him for bringing Olympic glory

“CM Arvind Kejriwal meets Bajrang Punia and felicitated him for his triumphant victory at the Olympics. CM Kejriwal congratulated Bajrang Punia on bagging the bronze at Tokyo 2020 and motivated him to bring more medals for the country,” said a statement issued by the chief minister’s office after the meeting between the two at the Delhi Secretariat on Tuesday afternoon.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON SEP 14, 2021 11:40 PM IST
Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal felicitates Tokyo Olympics Bronze medalist wrestler Bajrang Punia on Tuesday. (ANI)

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday met Tokyo Olympics bronze medallist Bajrang Punia and said “he is an inspiration to millions of youth”. The chief minister also discussed the sports infrastructure in the national capital with Punia,a freestyle wrestler from Haryana, who won the bronze medal at his debut Olympics in Tokyo this year.

Kejriwal said, “Bajrang has made the entire country proud. He is an inspiration for youngsters. Bajrang’s performance will motivate sportspersons and inspire them to bring laurels for India. The Delhi government is always ready to help players. We have established a sports university to nurture talent at the international level.”

Punia, who was accompanied by his coach Satpal Singh, said, “It was great to meet CM Arvind Kejriwal. The chief minister asked about my training and discussed my future plans.”

Last month, Kejriwal had met with Olympics silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and felicitated him for his achievement.

