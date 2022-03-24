Kejriwal unveils plans to develop over 6,500 parks in the Capital

Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday said that Delhi was being transformed into a “city of parks” as he announced his government’s plans to develop around 6,500 parks -- 1,500 in collaboration with resident welfare associations (RWA) and 5,000 funded by the state government -- in the Capital.

Holding a review meeting with officials from the state environment department and the Delhi Parks and Gardens Society (DPGS) on Wednesday, the CM also said the govenment will develop over 3,000 acres of green area under 17 existing city forests by installing state-of-the-art facilities, including jogging tracks, gazebos, open-air gyms, child friendly play equipments and water bodies.

Officials, who attended the meeting at the Delhi Secretariat, said Kejriwal directed them to prepare a detailed plan to transform the 17 existing city forests to world-class levels and submit it within 15 days.

The meeting was also attended deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia, environment minister Gopal Rai, Delhi Development Commission vice chairperson Jasmine Shah and other senior level officials under the Delhi government.

Officials said Kejriwal also reviewed the status of 5,000 parks to be identified for government-funded transformation in the first phase of the project.

Officials said under the plan, 16,828 parks will be surveyed in Delhi to assess the facilities present there. So far 6,396 parks have been surveyed by the government, of which 3,565 parks were identified as those not being maintained to the desired standards.

“After surveying all the locations, appropriate steps will be taken with the help of RWAs/NGOs to transform them into world-class parks,” an official said.

Meanwhile, 1,500 parks are already being transformed in collaboration with 450 RWAs as part of the Mukhyamantri Park Saundaryakaran Yojna.

These parks, spread over an area of 500 acres, are being developed by the DPGS in collaboration with local RWAs, NGOs and MLAs too.

“These parks will not only improve the ecology but also the overall quality of life for the residents of Delhi,” an official added.