Kejriwal visits Valmiki temple in Mandir Marg

Saint Valmiki is worshipped by sections of the Dalit community. Kejriwal often starts the Aam Aadmi Party's campaigns ahead of elections from the Mandir Marg temple, which is under his jurisdiction as an MLA.
The chief minister announced the event in a press statement released soon after his visit to the Valmiki temple in Mandir Marg on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on Wednesday.
Published on Oct 21, 2021 12:28 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Wednesday announced that the government will organise an event on October 23 at Thyagaraj Stadium to celebrate the life of saint Valmiki.

The chief minister announced the event in a press statement released soon after his visit to the Valmiki temple in Mandir Marg on the occasion of Valmiki Jayanti on Wednesday.

Saint Valmiki is worshipped by sections of the Dalit community. Kejriwal often starts the Aam Aadmi Party’s campaigns ahead of elections from the Mandir Marg temple, which is under his jurisdiction as an MLA.

The government statement said, “Delhi government will celebrate the Pragat Diwas of Lord Valmiki on a grand scale at Thyagaraj Stadium on October 23. All Delhiites are invited to this function.”

Deputy chief minister Manish Sisodia accompanied Kejriwal during his visit to the temple on Wednesday evening.

The event gains significance in light of the Punjab assembly election, scheduled to be held in a few months. The AAP is the principal Opposition party in the state. According to government data, Punjab has a significant population of Dalits.

Topics
delhi news
