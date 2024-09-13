Kejriwal set to spearhead Haryana polls prep

Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal, who walked out of Tihar jail on Friday evening after spending around five months behind bars, is likely to take charge of the party’s election campaign for the Haryana assembly polls, senior functionaries said. Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. (AFP)

The AAP has fielded candidates for all seats of the 90-member Haryana assembly, scheduled to go to polls on October 5, with votes to be counted on October 8.

Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha said Kejriwal is likely to soon take charge of the AAP’s Haryana election campaign. “The AAP has been contesting all elections under the chairmanship of our national convener Arvind Kejriwal. I believe that soon after he comes out, he will not only participate in the election (activities and campaign) but will also take charge,” Chadha said.

While Kejriwal was incarcerated, his wife Sunita Kejriwal and other AAP leaders, including Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann, Manish Sisodia, and Sanjay Singh took up the mantle of leading rallies, roadshows and public meetings in Haryana and selling its Delhi and Punjab “models” to a state that shares its borders with both.

Sunita Kejriwal in particular occupied the centre stage in AAP’s political rallies and meetings, holding several back-to-back meetings, addressing party workers, and unveiling the AAP’s poll guarantees, such as free electricity, and a focus on education and healthcare.

However, the AAP had included Kejriwal’s name in its list of star campaigners for the elections.

“Our workers and candidates are very excited (at Kejriwal’s bail), they will now work with four times more energy and passion to win the election in Haryana. Arvind Kejriwal will come to Haryana and we will form the government in Haryana,” said AAP Haryana president Sushil Gupta.

Earlier, the AAP and the Congress held several rounds of discussions to explore the possibility of a possible pre-poll alliance in Haryana. However, after talks broke down, the AAP fielded its candidates in all 90 seats in the state.

To be sure, the AAP is yet to win a single Lok Sabha or assembly seat in Haryana.

Haryana BJP leader Anil Vij said Kejriwal’s presence in Haryana will not make much difference to his party’s fortunes. “Getting bail does not equate to being absolved of charges. While the Supreme Court has granted bail, he is still under restrictions. The difference now is that he was in jail before and is now on bail,” Vij said.