Khan Market traders told to standardise all signboards

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has ordered the traders in Khan Market to standardise signages and facade in the market within two months, after which the corporation will remove non-complying signages from outside the shops. The move, officials said, is aimed at improving civic aesthetics in the high-end market of Lutyens’ Delhi. The document also regulates the installation of air-conditioning units, false facades, and drainage elements. (HT Archive)

Khan Market traders’ association, however, said the timeline of two months is not feasible during monsoons and more time should be provided. The association has also asked for a detailed presentation by the agency on the type of signboards that need to be installed.

According to the order dated July 15, a signage shall be allowed full width of the storefront if desired by the owner. “However, as per the Delhi Outdoor Advertising Policy, 2017 — framed under directions from the Supreme Court and finalised by the Environment Pollution (Prevention and Control) Authority — any signage exceeding 2.5 square metre will be subject to additional charges,” the order added. The standard signboard size is 450mm in height and 900mm in length, backed by a pre-coated grey metal sheet. Retractable structures over windows are allowed, with a maximum projection of 1,000mm, while permanent ones are not permitted.

The document also regulates the installation of air-conditioning units, false facades, and drainage elements while mandating that ground floor AC units must not project more than 750mm from the wall surface. False facades are permitted to extend up to 200mm from the original wall. All hanging wires will be removed, and water tanks placed on terraces will be screened from public view .

Sanjiv Mehra, who heads the Khan Market Traders’ Association said the colour coding is not a part of the rules and the regulations talk about board size, awnings and other features. “We had sought a presentation on the changes this week but it was postponed. The market comprises shops and traders from various demographics. NDMC officials will hold a presentation with all traders so that there is clarity. ..One thing is clear, it can not be done in two months. It will involve electrical wiring and changing of electrical boards; it can not be done during monsoon,” he added.