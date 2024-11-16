KK Birla debate on power and truth concludes

New Delhi Director of KK Birla Foundation Dr Suresh Rituparna and Prof. Rameshwar Rai present the award to the winners. (HT Photo)

Delhi University’s (DU) political science department bagged the first prize in the KK Birla Memorial Hindi Debate, held at DU’s Hindu College on Saturday. The debate, on the topic of “Jiski Laathi, Uski Bhains: Bharatiya Sanvidhan Ka Sach Hai (Might is right: the truth of the Indian Constitution)”, saw the participation of 30 teams.

The debate was organised by the KK Birla Foundation, in collaboration with Hindu College, and was judged by Sunil Joshi from the Sanskrit department of Hindu College, Sahil Kairo, ex-president of Vagmi debating society at Hindu College and faculty at Drishti IAS, and Anurag Singh Shekhar from the Hindi department of Shyama Prasad Mukherji College, DU. Dr Suresh Rituparna, director of the KK Birla Foundation, was the chief guest at the event. Hindu College principal Anju Srivastava was also present on the occasion.

Samar Reza and Anubhav Singh, both doing their masters course, won the first prize. Speaking for the motion, Reza said: “We have been debating partners from our school days. We came to college together and are doing our masters here together as well. We participated in this competition in 2022 and bagged the second prize. We had that goal of getting the first place this time and we wanted to do it together.”

The second prize was bagged by Rajnish Shukla and Sudhanshu Raghuvanshiof the Pannalal Girdharlal Dayanand Anglo Vedic (PGDAV) Evening College, and the third prize was won by Yash Vardhan Singh and Harsh Prakash Jha of the Delhi School of Journalism.

Judge Sunil Joshi said, “It was a very difficult task to finalise the winners as all the students seemed to have done their research well, their arguments were strong and passionate at the same time.”

Chief guest Rituparna said, “This was the ninth edition of this debate and it is always such a good experience to see so many young minds participating with so much enthusiasm. We simply want to provide a platform where students can get exposure and learn to keep voicing their opinions with confidence.”

The event started at 10.30am, and 29 of the 30 registered teams took part in the event.