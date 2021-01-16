Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted
A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) court in Ghaziabad on Friday held prime accused in the Nithari murders Surinder Koli guilty but acquitted his employer Mondinder Singh Pandher in a case linked to the murders.
The case is of the abduction, attempted rape and murder of a 20-year-old domestic help and destruction of evidence in the crime. Lawyers attached to the case said that the quantum of punishment is likely to be pronounced on Saturday.
The infamous Nithari murders were believed to be committed between 2005 and 2006. In December 2006, skeletons were found in a drain near to a house in Nithari, Noida. Pandher is the owner of the house and Koli was his domestic help.
The CBI registered 16 cases, charge sheeting Koli in all of them for murder, abduction, rape besides destruction of evidence, and Pandher in one for immoral trafficking. The Ghaziabad court, however, summoned Pandher in five other cases after several victims’ families approached it.
In 11 previous cases, the court had found Koli guilty in all and had awarded the death sentence all of which are now pending appeal in higher courts. With Friday’s ruling, Pandher has been acquitted in two cases.
The 12th case was regarding a murder that is believed to have happened on November 12, 2006.
“Koli lured her into the house where he killed her. Her body parts and belongings were recovered in the investigation and the parents identified her clothes. Koli in his statements before a magistrate had also revealed her name. Later, DNA sampling of the remains and blood of victim’s parents also matched,” said JP Sharma, CBI public prosecutor. He said that the prosecution produced 38 witnesses in the case.
The prosecution, during final arguments in all previous cases, had demanded death penalty for Koli while terming the killings as “rarest of rare”.
Koli, a native of Mangrukhal village in Almora district of Uttarakhand, is representing his cases himself in the trial court and had been lodged in Dasna jail ever since he was arrested in December, 2006. Pandher is lodged in Dasna jail.
“Of the six cases we now have only one case which is pending trial at Ghaziabad while the other cases are pending appeal before higher courts,” said Devraj Singh, Pandher’s lawyer at Ghaziabad court.
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Sanitation worker becomes 1st person to receive Covid-19 vaccine jab in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
The singer confesses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Koli held guilty in 12th Nithari murder case, employer Pandher acquitted
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Two Chinese nationals among 12 nabbed for defrauding ‘thousands’
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Poultry sale resumes after brief pause, traders say demand low
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
3 die in blaze at scrap godown in Kirti Nagar
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
BJP drove MCDs to bankruptcy, alleges AAP; BJP hits
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
DTC places order for 1,000 new buses; another promise delivered, tweets Kejriwal
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Hospital staff upbeat a day before first jabs
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Covid beds at Delhi’s pvt hospitals reduced further
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
HC asks Delhi MCDs to list non-essential expenses
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Vaccine drive to start at 81 sites in Delhi tomorrow, CM to visit LNJP hospital
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Delhi's Covid-19 positivity rate at an all-time low of 0.44%: Satyendar Jain
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Flying of UAVs, paragliders prohibited over Delhi ahead of Republic Day
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Court directs UP police to produce AAP MLA Somnath Bharti in Delhi
Enter your email to get our daily newsletter in your inbox
Get our daily newsletter in your inbox