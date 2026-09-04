Lahori Gate: Man allegedly stabs wife to death, attempts suicide in hotel
New Delhi: A 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a family dispute and then attempted suicide in a hotel room in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate late Wednesday, police said on Thursday
New Delhi: A 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a family dispute and then attempted suicide in a hotel room in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate late Wednesday, police said on Thursday.
Police said the two were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead on arrival. The man is currently undergoing treatment.
According to police, the man runs a tea stall in Rajasthan and had come to meet his 28-year-old wife, who worked at a salon in Delhi. However, an argument over a domestic issue led to the fatal incident.The hotel staff informed the police on Thursday morning after the couple stopped responding and remained locked inside the room.
DCP (north) Niharika Bhatt said, “We were informed on Thursday morning about the incident and a police team was dispatched. They found that the woman had multiple stab injuries, and the man was also unconscious.”
The family members told police that the woman, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar, married the 29-year-old, a native of Rajasthan around six months ago. However, police said there was a dispute between the families after the marriage.
A police officer said, “According to the family members, the duo booked a room at the hotel. However, on Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out and the man stabbed her thrice with a knife. He then consumed some poisonous substance.”
A case of murder was filed and the knife used in the crime seized, police said.
“Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder-attempted suicide. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” added the DCP.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORJignasa Sinha
Jignasa Sinha is a Special Correspondent at Hindustan Times in New Delhi. With more than six years of reporting experience, she covers crime and policing in the national capital. Her beats also include Delhi prisons, the Delhi Fire Services and Delhi courts, while she regularly reports on gender, labour and social justice. Over the course of her career, Jignasa has reported on major criminal investigations, international crime syndicates, high-profile cyber fraud cases, law-and-order developments, protests, disasters and public institutions. Her reporting combines breaking news with in-depth, long form, human interest stories that examine the human impact of public policy, policing and the criminal justice system. In addition to reporting for the newspaper, she contributes to the Hindustan Times website and app, and plays an active role in coordinating on-ground coverage of major developments and breaking news across Delhi. Before joining Hindustan Times, Jignasa worked at The Indian Express newspaper in New Delhi, where she spent five years covering crime, Delhi airport, courts and health. She began her journalism career as an intern at an AI magazine in Bengaluru while pursuing her postgraduate diploma in multimedia journalism at the Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media.Read More
Stay updated with all top Cities including, Bengaluru, Delhi, Mumbai and more across India. Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News along with Delhi Election 2025 and Delhi Election Result 2025 Live, New Delhi Election Result Live, Kalkaji Election Result Live at Hindustan Times.