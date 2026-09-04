Lahori Gate: Man allegedly stabs wife to death, attempts suicide in hotel

New Delhi: A 29-year-old man allegedly stabbed his wife to death over a family dispute and then attempted suicide in a hotel room in north Delhi’s Lahori Gate late Wednesday, police said on Thursday. According to police, the man runs a tea stall in Rajasthan and had come to meet his 28-year-old wife, who worked at a salon in Delhi. (Representative photo)

Police said the two were shifted to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared the woman dead on arrival. The man is currently undergoing treatment.

According to police, the man runs a tea stall in Rajasthan and had come to meet his 28-year-old wife, who worked at a salon in Delhi. However, an argument over a domestic issue led to the fatal incident.The hotel staff informed the police on Thursday morning after the couple stopped responding and remained locked inside the room.

DCP (north) Niharika Bhatt said, “We were informed on Thursday morning about the incident and a police team was dispatched. They found that the woman had multiple stab injuries, and the man was also unconscious.”

The family members told police that the woman, who hailed from Samastipur in Bihar, married the 29-year-old, a native of Rajasthan around six months ago. However, police said there was a dispute between the families after the marriage.

A police officer said, “According to the family members, the duo booked a room at the hotel. However, on Wednesday night, a heated argument broke out and the man stabbed her thrice with a knife. He then consumed some poisonous substance.”

A case of murder was filed and the knife used in the crime seized, police said.

“Prima facie it appears to be a case of murder-attempted suicide. Further investigation is underway to ascertain the circumstances surrounding the incident,” added the DCP.