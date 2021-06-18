Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Land for Ram temple was bought at hiked rates: AAP
delhi news

Land for Ram temple was bought at hiked rates: AAP

Addressing a press conference, the party's Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said 12,080 square metres (sqm) of land was bought for ₹18.50 crore, while a 10,370sqm-plot next to it was bought for ₹8 crore.
By HT Correspondent, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUN 18, 2021 06:31 AM IST
"This clearly shows that there has been corruption in the purchase of land"AAP MP Sanjay Singh said(ANI)

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) again alleged on Thursday that land for the Ram temple in Ayodhya was bought at a higher cost than prevailing rates, and suggested that there was corruption in the deal.

Addressing a press conference, the party’s Uttar Pradesh in-charge and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said 12,080 square metres (sqm) of land was bought for 18.50 crore, while a 10,370sqm-plot next to it was bought for 8 crore.

“This clearly shows that there has been corruption in the purchase of land. If the rate of 10,370sqm of land for 8 crore is considered correct, then about 26,000sqm of land could be bought for 18.50 crore, whereas only 12,080 square meters of land was bought for 18.5 crore. The agreement, which the Ram Janmabhoomi Trust, the Bharatiya Janata Party and the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) were repeatedly referring to, was cancelled on March 18,” Singh said.

The temple trust has denied all allegations, saying the deal was done quickly, but in a transparent manner.

