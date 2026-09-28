Police ban laser beams near Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport over safety hazard

Police have banned the use of laser beams at events near IGI Airport following instances of pilot vision distraction, which poses a serious safety hazard to passengers, crew, and aircraft operations, officials said.

The move comes after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) reported several instances of pilots being distracted by laser beams while landing. (Representational/HT FILE)

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According to a September 19 order issued by ACP (Palam) Pradeep Kumar Meena under Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), the restriction will continue until November 17.

The order stated that the restrictions apply to individuals, groups, event organisers, owners, occupiers and employees of banquet halls, hotels, restaurants, buildings and land within the Palam sub-division of the IGI Airport area.

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The move comes after the Air Traffic Control (ATC) reported several instances of pilots being distracted by laser beams while landing.

In February and March, two Delhi-bound flights from Hong Kong faced difficulties during landing.

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{{^usCountry}} Police said several farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels and restaurants around IGI Airport use lights — including laser beams and light shows — during marriages, parties and other events. These light shows can distract pilots as they descend towards the landing strip, added police. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police said several farmhouses, banquet halls, hotels and restaurants around IGI Airport use lights — including laser beams and light shows — during marriages, parties and other events. These light shows can distract pilots as they descend towards the landing strip, added police. {{/usCountry}}

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“Laser beams directed towards aircraft can distract pilots at a critical stage of flight, particularly during landing. The restriction has been imposed as an immediate preventive measure to ensure the safety of aircraft, passengers and crew,” a police officer said.

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The order noted that the use of laser beams, especially in the open during night hours, was not specifically regulated by any existing rules or regulations. It said the prohibition was therefore necessary to prevent danger to human life and the safety of aircraft and to contain the nuisance caused by laser beams in the vicinity of the airport.

According to police, the first such incident this year was reported in February, after which complaints of laser interference with aircraft operations were received on multiple occasions from pilots of both domestic and international flights.

The order has been circulated to the police authorities and relevant agencies, including the Union ministry of home affairs and airport authorities, while copies are also being displayed at police stations and offices of civic agencies for public information.

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Any person or establishment violating the order will be liable for action under Section 223 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), police said.