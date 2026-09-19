Delhi airport’s third runway reopens today after 7 months

Delhi airport’s third runway, which was shut for repairs for seven months, will be reopened for use from Sunday. The runway has been in continuous service since 2008 and previously underwent minor rehabilitation in 2017. (HT Photo)

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL), a GMR Aero-led consortium that manages and operates Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA), on Saturday said that runway 11R/29L (commonly known as the third runway) will be operational from September 20 following the successful completion of its comprehensive rehabilitation programme and receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals.

“The project, which commenced in February 2026, involved extensive strengthening and upgrade works aimed at enhancing operational safety, efficiency, resilience, and long-term capacity...,” a statement from DIAL said.

“The upgraded runway is now ready for operational use after undergoing all required inspections, validation, and regulatory clearances,” it stated.

Also read: SpiceJet flight ops face disruptions, passengers stranded at Delhi's IGI airport

Third runway ready for operations Since its commissioning in 2008, the runway had been in continuous service for 17 years. It has undergone regular maintenance, including minor rehabilitation in 2017.

DIAL said it completed major airside infrastructure enhancements, including runway resurfacing, permanent threshold displacement of runway 29L, construction of a new rapid exit taxiway (RET Z1), upgrades to airfield ground lighting systems, pavement strengthening works, and associated civil and electrical infrastructure improvements.