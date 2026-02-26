Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport shuts third runway until May 25 for major rehab work, NOTAM issued

Delhi’s Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGI) will shut one of its runways for nearly three months starting February 26 to undertake major rehabilitation work, according to a Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) issued by the Airports Authority of India (AAI) on Wednesday. Officials told HT that the closure may be extended if needed. (Photo for representation) (HT Photo)

The NOTAM, which came into effect at 12am Thursday, stated that runway 29L/11R will remain closed for landings and take-offs from 1830 UTC on February 25 (12am IST on February 26) until 1830 UTC on May 25, 2026 (12am IST on May 26).

“The closure may be extended if needed,” an official familiar with the matter said.

The rehabilitation programme will include resurfacing the runway, constructing a new rapid exit taxiway and installing a new instrument landing system (ILS). In a statement issued in January, Delhi International Airport Ltd (DIAL), which operates IGI Airport, said the runway – commissioned in 2008 – requires strengthening and upgrades to enhance safety, operational resilience and future capacity.

While the runway has undergone routine maintenance and minor rehabilitation in 2017, DIAL said rising air traffic, increased operational intensity and natural ageing have made comprehensive repairs necessary. The work was initially scheduled to begin on February 16 but was deferred due to the AI Summit, which involved VVIP movements, including visiting heads of state.

During the closure, more than 15 taxiways will also remain unavailable, according to the NOTAM. Additional temporary procedures have been issued to assist air traffic controllers in safely managing traffic.

Runway 09/27 will continue to be reserved for VVIP, state, defence and designated scheduled civil flights during this period, officials said.