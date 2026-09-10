DIAL registers police complaint over ‘fake’ IGI waterlogging posts

New Delhi: Police on Wednesday said an FIR was lodged over social media handles for allegedly circulating misleading and factually incorrect posts about waterlogging at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport. The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it had filed a police complaint against 63 social media handles. (HT archive)

Police said the case was registered on September 6 under sections 353 (1b) (making, publishing, or circulating false statements, rumors, or reports via electronic means with the intent to cause public fear or alarm), 356 (2) (defamation), 336 (4) (forgery committed with the intent to harm the reputation of any party) of the BNS and IT Act.

The Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it had filed a police complaint against 63 social media handles. A DIAL official said several posts falsely reported disruption to airport operations and shared videos and posts that did not “accurately represent the actual situation at the airport”.

In one post, an old video of waterlogging at Dubai airport was claimed to be a video of Delhi airport, the official said. “Such content was intended to create public mischief, spread misinformation, defame a critical public utility service, and create unwarranted concerns among passengers regarding the operational status of the airport,” the official said.

“While there was temporary water accumulation in the Terminal 3 arrival forecourt following an episode of intense rainfall (on September 4), airport operations were not affected, and the situation was resolved within 20 minutes,” a DIAL spokesperson explained.

Meanwhile, police said all 63 social media handles were being operated from within the country, and many have been identified. Several posts have been taken down.

On September 4, the arrival forecourt of Terminal 3 and Aerocity witnessed water accumulation following heavy rainfall. Airport authorities said over 72.2 mm of rainfall was recorded within just three hours, between 2.30 pm and 5.30 pm.