Monday begins warm in Delhi, rain likely from Tuesday; AQI continues to worsen
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 36.4°C at Safdarjung, 2.2 degrees above normal, with no rainfall recorded across the main stations.
The week started on a relatively warm note with Delhi recording a minimum temperature of 23.8°C on Monday morning, 1.5 degrees above normal, while the city’s air quality remained in the moderate category with AQI of 178 at 9am, according to data from the India Meteorological Department (IMD) and Delhi Pollution Control Committee.
The minimum temperature at Safdarjung, Delhi’s base weather station, was 0.3 degrees lower than Sunday’s reading. Other stations were relatively cooler, with the Ridge recording a minimum of 20°C, 2.5 degrees below normal. Palam and Ayanagar recorded minimum temperatures of 22.6°C and 22.2°C, respectively.
The maximum temperature on Sunday was 36.4°C at Safdarjung, 2.2 degrees above normal, with no rainfall recorded across the main stations.
The city’s AQI stood at 178 at 9.05am on Monday, remaining in the moderate category. The 24-hour average AQI recorded on Sunday was 187, a level that has been consistently deteriorating, with readings of 166, 174, and 171 on October 1, 2, and 3, respectively.
The IMD has forecast mainly clear skies and dry weather in Delhi on Monday, with temperatures expected to remain in the mid-30s. However, weather conditions are expected to change from Tuesday, with isolated to scattered rainfall likely over Delhi, Haryana and Chandigarh from October 6 to 8.
“Isolated to scattered rainfall is likely over Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi from October 6 to 8,” an IMD official said.
The rainfall is associated with a western disturbance affecting northwest India, with higher spatial coverage of rain expected on October 7. Experts said that with a second western disturbance also in sight, more rain is likely on October 9 and 10 as well.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORSnehil Sinha
Snehil Sinha is an Assistant Editor with the Delhi Metro bureau of Hindustan Times, where she reports on politics, governance, public policy, urban infrastructure and transport, subjects that shape the everyday lives of millions in the national capital. Over a journalism career spanning 14 years, she has built a reputation for meticulous, data-driven reporting that combines on-ground perspectives with policy analysis. She began her career with The Indian Express before joining Hindustan Times, where she has reported extensively on civic administration and urban governance in Gurugram, Noida and now Delhi. Her reporting is distinguished by its clarity, depth and balance. Whether covering large-scale infrastructure projects, environmental challenges, transport reforms or government policy, she tries to translate complex administrative decisions into accessible, engaging stories without losing nuance. Her work reflects a strong command of public records, official data and field reporting, often connecting policy announcements with their impact on citizens. Her stories go beyond headlines to explain how governance decisions influence the city's growth, mobility and quality of life, making her work an important contribution to informed public discourse.Read More
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