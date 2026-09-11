BRICS security sweep: AAI suspends non-scheduled flights from September 11-13
This is to tighten security ahead of the Brics Summit, allowing only scheduled flights and specific exemptions for government and emergency operations.
The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has barred non-scheduled flights operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, restricting private and other non-scheduled flying activity, in a major aviation security measure comes ahead of the Brics Summit.
As per the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), airspace restrictions will come into force across Delhi and airports within a 300 km radius of the national capital from September 11, with flights not covered by specified exemptions barred from taking off or landing during the period. Scheduled flights operated by airlines have been exempted from the restriction.
As per the NOTAM, special flights carrying the summit dignitaries and their associated flights, provided their flight plans and routes have been shared with and approved in advance by the home ministry (MHA), are permitted.
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Flights operated by the Indian Air Force (IAF), Border Security Force (BSF) and Aviation Research Centre have also been exempted. The Army Aviation helicopters undertaking airborne Quick Response Team (QRT) missions, as well as casualty and immediate medical evacuation operations cleared by MHA, will continue to be permitted. State-owned aircraft and helicopters carrying a governor or chief minister of a state have also been exempted, the NOTAM said in its notice. It further said the Safdarjung airport will remain closed, except for IAF helicopters deployed for emergency or VIP duties and BSF or IAF helicopters used by the National Security Guard (NSG) for immediate backup support.
Around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, are expected to arrive in Delhi for the Brics summit over the weekend.
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September 11 is expected to be the busiest, with delegations and heads of state from Russia, South Africa, Iran, Egypt, Philippines, Abu Dhabi, Ethiopia, Thailand and Nigeria are expected to arrive in the national capital, officials said. Heads of state from Kazakhstan, Vietnam and China are expected on September 12.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORNeha LM Tripathi
Neha LM Tripathi is a Special Correspondent with the National Political Bureau of Hindustan Times. She covers the aviation and railways ministries, and also writes on travel trends. Her work spans national developments, with a focus on policy, people, and the evolving travel landscape. She has 13 years of experience. Before moving to Delhi, she was based in Mumbai, where she began her journey as a journalist. Outside the newsroom, Neha enjoys trekking and travelling.Read More