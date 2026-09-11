BRICS security sweep: AAI suspends non-scheduled flights from September 11-13

The Airports Authority of India (AAI) has barred non-scheduled flights operations from 7am to 11pm from September 11 to 13, restricting private and other non-scheduled flying activity, in a major aviation security measure comes ahead of the Brics Summit. Around 35 special aircraft, including VVIP flights and charter planes carrying delegations, are expected to arrive in Delhi for the Brics summit over the weekend. (HT Photo)

As per the Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM), airspace restrictions will come into force across Delhi and airports within a 300 km radius of the national capital from September 11, with flights not covered by specified exemptions barred from taking off or landing during the period. Scheduled flights operated by airlines have been exempted from the restriction.

As per the NOTAM, special flights carrying the summit dignitaries and their associated flights, provided their flight plans and routes have been shared with and approved in advance by the home ministry (MHA), are permitted.