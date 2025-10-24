Last phase of Barapullah flyover tree plantation begins

The public works department (PWD) has started the final phase of tree transplantation work along the long-delayed Barapullah Elevated Corridor Phase-3, a 3.5km stretch that will connect Sarai Kale Khan to Mayur Vihar.

The move follows the central empowered committee (CEC)’s recent clearance for tree felling and transplantation, paving the way for full-fledged construction to resume nearly a decade after the project first began.

According to officials, the department has floated a tender worth ₹2.79 lakh for the transplantation and maintenance of large trees affected by the project. The tree felling and transplantation work is likely to be completed by December, following which the construction work will start.

“The initial phase involved the felling of 75 dry or unviable trees and the transplantation of 53 others, while 50 were retained in situ. The last remaining large trees are now being shifted. The flyover is ready from both sides and the construction of a pillar and the carriageway over it remains. Once that is done, the expansion joints will be connected and final blacktopping will be done,” said a PWD official.

Barapullah Phase-3, approved in 2014, was designed as an extension of the elevated corridor network linking INA to Sarai Kale Khan. The ₹964-crore project, now escalated to ₹1,330 crore due to delays, features a bridge over the Yamuna, which is expected to reduce travel time between south Delhi and east as well as southeast Delhi areas. Officials said the entire stretch is expected to take about a year to complete once full construction resumes.