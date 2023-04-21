Suspended lawyer opens fire at Saket district court, 2 wounded

A woman in her 40s was injured when a lawyer debarred from practising fired at her over some dispute at New Delhi’s Saket district court on Friday, a police officer said. The identity of the assailant was not immediately clear. (HT PHOTO)

Deputy police commissioner (South) Chandan Chowdhary identified the woman as M Radha and said that she was shot in her abdomen and hand. She added that the woman was stable and undergoing treatment at Saket’s Max Super Speciality Hospital.

Chowdhary said Rajendra Jha, another lawyer, was also injured in the firing. The identity of the assailant was not immediately clear.

Chowdhary said the assailant fired four to five rounds before escaping from the scene from the rear of a canteen. “There was no law and order issue. The situation is normal at the court,” she said. Chowdhary said that they have formed teams to arrest the accused.

