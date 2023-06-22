LG writes to Kejriwal over ‘delay’ in construction of hospitals in Delhi

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena on Thursday wrote yet another letter to chief minister Arvind Kejriwal flagging alleged inordinate delays in the completion of hospital projects, adding that several were running behind schedule by years. This was the fourth letter between the LG and the CM amid the war of words that ensued on June 19, when Kejriwal wrote to the LG highlighting an “alarming spurt” in crimes in Delhi.

Delhi lieutenant governor VK Saxena. (HT Archive)

“It is Indeed a matter of grave concern for Delhi where even as population grows exponentially, something as basic as addition of beds and blocks to even existing hospitals is lagging behind for unfathomable reasons,” the LG said in the letter.

The LG said that the Congress government under Sheila Dikshit was able to achieve much more in terms of creating hospitals and other infrastructure.

“Leave apart the construction of the only new hospital at Siraspur, which is running behind schedule by a year, even addition of beds in existing hospitals like Lok Nayak, Guru Gobind Singh, Dr. BS Ambedkar, Rao Tula Ram and Aruna Asaf All are delayed by up to or more than 3 years. In the case of ambitious Indira Gandhi Hospital, works for which started way back in 2012-13, full completion is yet to be achieved despite 10 years having passed... The projects for many of these hospitals, announced with much fanfare way back in 2014 & 2019, with projected completion dates ranging from 2017 to 2020, if completed on time, would have come to the rescue of thousands of Delhi residents, who suffered on account of non-availability of beds during the COVID pandemic,” the LG said.

However, referencing the LG’s letter to Kejriwal, health minister Saurabh Bhardwaj wrote to the CM and said that the LG’s allegations are factually incorrect and misleading, and the purpose of the letter appears to be devious in nature, meant to malign the efforts of the elected government.

“The original plan was to construct eight floors in the new hospitals. However, after the precedence of permissions to AIIMS, the plan was upgraded to construct 10 floors. These projects were started during 2020, they too had to bear the brunt of COVID situation. The very fact that these hospitals were envisaged as COVID hospitals proves that they were started after COVID had hit Delhi badly... Even if I believe the version of LG that these projects have been delayed, I would like to know from him what powers do I have to take action against the erring officers. This letter appears to be a desperate attempt to divert the media attention and avoid the questions being asked about the deteriorating law and order situation in the capital,” Bharadwaj said in the letter.

