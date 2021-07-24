Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
LG gives Delhi top cop NSA detention powers
By HT Correspondent, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON JUL 24, 2021 11:02 PM IST
Senior state officials and police officers said the notification is part of routine procedure followed whenever a new police chief is appointed in the Capital.(Raj K Raj/HT PHOTO)

Lieutenant Governor (LG) Anil Baijal has issued a notification granting the newly appointed Delhi Police commissioner Balaji Srivastava powers to make detentions under the National Security Act (NSA), a move that senior officials said was routine and periodic. The notification, issued on Thursday, authorises the police chief to exercise the powers from July 19 till October 18 this year.

“The Delhi Police commissioner may also exercise the powers of detaining authority under sub-section (2) of the section 3 of the aforesaid Act,” said the notification.

Senior state officials and police officers said the notification is part of routine procedure followed whenever a new police chief is appointed in the Capital. Since the Code of Criminal Procedure doesn’t provide magisterial powers (of a detaining authority) to the police commissioner under the NSA, the LG, who is the competent authority, issues a notification to grant those powers to the police chief, said officials.

Shrivastava took the reins after his predecessor SN Shrivastava retired on June 30 this year.

“The Delhi Police sent the file, which was cleared by the state home department and then the LG’s office in no time. It is a routine matter. This keeps getting renewed through a notification every three to six months,” said a state government official.

