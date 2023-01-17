LG helped BJP win 104 MCD seats, claims Kejriwal quoting Saxena

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) helped the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win 104 Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) seats last month even though it was not in a position to win 20, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday claimed saying Vinai Kumar Saxena told him so during their meeting on Friday.

Kejriwal claimed Saxena was working to help the BJP win Delhi’s all seven seats in the 2024 national polls and to ensure the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) does not return to power in 2025.

“The LG is openly threatening the CM [chief minister]. His target is not to work, but to stall the functioning of the elected government and defame CM and the AAP,” Kejriwal said while speaking in the assembly on a resolution condemning the LG’s move to “stop government teachers” from going to Finland for training.

The claims mark an escalation in the running battle between the government and the LG over primacy in administering the capital. Kejriwal on Monday led a march from the Delhi assembly to Saxena’s office against the Union government-appointed LG’s interference in governance including over the training programme.

Saxena and the government’s relationship has been rocky since he took over in May 2022. They have been at loggerheads over municipal appointments, the release of payments of salaries to government employees, the clearance for free lab tests at Mohalla clinics, and policy issues ranging from excise to transport.

The Delhi and Union governments are also in the middle of a legal battle. A Constitution bench of the Supreme Court is hearing a matter over who should control transfers and postings of bureaucrats in Delhi. The LG exercises the power currently while the Delhi government has challenged it.

Kejriwal said salaries of employees of departments such as the Delhi Transport Corporation, Mohalla Clinics, the Delhi Jal Board were stopped two months before the December 4 MCD polls to hurt AAP’s prospects.

“A day after the MCD election results were announced [on December 7] the salaries were disbursed. I asked the LG about this, he said he did not do that. Then I asked the LG to suspend the officers behind the disruptions. Then the LG said that the BJP was not going to get even 20 seats in the MCD polls and only because of him the BJP got 104 seats. It was shocking.”

He said the BJP will win all seven seats in the 2024 national polls. “...he [LG] will not let AAP win again [in 2025].”

There was no immediate response from the LG’s office. The story will be updated when it responds to Kejriwal’s remarks.

Kejriwal alleged Saxena disallowed the foreign training programme for 30 Delhi government schoolteachers and asked them to get their trained in India. “It is because of the feudal mindset which believes that poor children should not get a good education. The LG also has the same mindset. Why should we get the training for schoolteachers in India? Are our students less capable than anyone else?”

He questioned the LG’s authority in interfering in their work. “Such feudal people have left the country poor. They never allowed the children of the poor to study. The LG does not have the power to do this,” Kejriwal said.

Kejriwal said the Delhi government has so far sent around 1000 teachers for foreign training and they have played a key role in improving the quality of education.

“The LG has put objections on the files twice. It means that the LG has ill intentions. Even if we send the file for the third time, the file will meet the same fate,” Kejriwal said. He added the Supreme Court has said the LG has no power to take decisions except in matters of public order, land, and police.

Kejriwal said he wants to give quality education to every child. “Principals and teachers have played a key role behind the education revolution.”

He said he read out the Supreme Court judgement on power sharing in Delhi to the LG when the two met on Friday to sort out their differences after months. “The LG said it might be the opinion of the court. I told him that his remarks were in contempt of the court...The court orders are not opinions but orders. Then the LG said the Constitution has written that LG is the administrator and he has supreme power.”

Kejriwal said he asked the LG under which laws has he asked for a cost-benefit analysis of teachers’ foreign training. “He had no answer,” Kejriwal said. He added the LG was bypassing the government and giving direct orders to the chief secretary.

“I asked the LG why and how he was directly giving orders. The LG said he is the administrator. He is not ready to follow the Constitution.”