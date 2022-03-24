Home / Cities / Delhi News / LG lauds Delhi’s economic growth, govt achievements
delhi news

LG lauds Delhi’s economic growth, govt achievements

  • To be sure, LG’s speech the House on the first day of the Budget Session is prepared by the state government.
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.(ANI)
Delhi Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal.(ANI)
Published on Mar 24, 2022 05:52 AM IST
Copy Link
BySweta Goswami

The Delhi government is planning to set up a boarding school for underprivileged children, lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Wednesday in his address to the Delhi assembly on day one of the Budget Session, and lauded the state government for various schemes and projects in sectors ranging from health, education, transport and social welfare.

Baijal informed the House that in five years (since 2016-17) Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 50%, indicating the strength of the state’s economy.

To be sure, LG’s speech the House on the first day of the Budget Session is prepared by the state government.

Talking about the government’s plan to address the dual problem of shelter and education among underprivileged children, Baijal said, “Being well concerned about the future of most underprivileged homeless children of early ages, the Delhi government has decided to set up a school with boarding and other modern facilities to provide structured education to all these children,” he said.

Baijal said Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22 was 4,01,922 which is three times higher than that of the country’s average. “The years 2020 and 2021 witnessed unrivalled turmoil and the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic growth. However, the resilience of Delhi’s economy has cushioned the impact. The GSDP of Delhi at the current prices during 2021-22 was recorded at 9,23,967 crore, which is an increase of 50% during the period of last five years from 6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This reflects the deep strength of the economy of Delhi.”

Baijal said that Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4% households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21. Besides, the Delhi government is supplying 945 million gallons per day water across the city with a network of 15,000 km water pipelines.

Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called the LG’s address “a bundle of lies read out of compulsion”. “Education was given maximum time in Baijal’s speech. But for the last two years schools in Delhi remained closed. In such a situation, even the examinations did not take place, but the Delhi government has patted its back for increasing the pass percentage,” he said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    Sweta Goswami

    Sweta Goswami writes on urban development, transport, energy and social welfare in Delhi. She prefers to be called a storyteller and has given voice to several human interest stories. She is currently cutting her teeth on multimedia storytelling.

Topics
anil baijal
Close Story
QUICKREADS
VIEW ALL

Less time to read?

Try Quickreads

  • Dr Narendra Dabholkar was gunned down by two motorcycle-riding attackers on August 20, 2013. (AP FILE)

    Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters

    Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.

  • Police said the district administration has invoked prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC in Raisen district of Madhya Pradesh. (Getty Images)

    1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops

    The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.

  • Hundreds of villagers went on a rampage and even torched four vehicles on the premises of Balthar police station, police said. (Getty Images)

    Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar

    On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.

  • Work underway near Bhalswa lake. (Sourced)

    Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up

    Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.

  • Vikas Kumar is an officer of the 1988 batch of the Indian Railway Traffic Service, and was earlier working as the executive director (operations) in the DMRC, prior to his current role as director (operations), DMRC. (Sourced)

    L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited

    Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
Click here to read next story Done
SHARE
Copy

Sign in to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts
and recommendations
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, March 24, 2022
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out