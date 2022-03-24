LG lauds Delhi’s economic growth, govt achievements
- To be sure, LG’s speech the House on the first day of the Budget Session is prepared by the state government.
The Delhi government is planning to set up a boarding school for underprivileged children, lieutenant governor (LG) Anil Baijal said on Wednesday in his address to the Delhi assembly on day one of the Budget Session, and lauded the state government for various schemes and projects in sectors ranging from health, education, transport and social welfare.
Baijal informed the House that in five years (since 2016-17) Delhi’s Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP) increased by 50%, indicating the strength of the state’s economy.
To be sure, LG’s speech the House on the first day of the Budget Session is prepared by the state government.
Talking about the government’s plan to address the dual problem of shelter and education among underprivileged children, Baijal said, “Being well concerned about the future of most underprivileged homeless children of early ages, the Delhi government has decided to set up a school with boarding and other modern facilities to provide structured education to all these children,” he said.
Baijal said Delhi’s per capita income in 2021-22 was ₹4,01,922 which is three times higher than that of the country’s average. “The years 2020 and 2021 witnessed unrivalled turmoil and the Covid-19 pandemic disrupted economic growth. However, the resilience of Delhi’s economy has cushioned the impact. The GSDP of Delhi at the current prices during 2021-22 was recorded at ₹9,23,967 crore, which is an increase of 50% during the period of last five years from ₹6,16,085 crore in 2016-17. This reflects the deep strength of the economy of Delhi.”
Baijal said that Delhi has the cheapest electricity rates in the country and that 91.4% households availed the benefit of power subsidy in 2020-21. Besides, the Delhi government is supplying 945 million gallons per day water across the city with a network of 15,000 km water pipelines.
Leader of opposition in the Delhi assembly Ramvir Singh Bidhuri called the LG’s address “a bundle of lies read out of compulsion”. “Education was given maximum time in Baijal’s speech. But for the last two years schools in Delhi remained closed. In such a situation, even the examinations did not take place, but the Delhi government has patted its back for increasing the pass percentage,” he said.
-
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
-
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
-
Mob kills cop after ‘custodial death’ in Bihar
On Saturday afternoon, news surfaced of the death of a local villager, in his 30s, who was taken into police custody allegedly for violation of prohibitory rules. The deceased was identified as Amrit Yadav, who was part of a DJ team and a resident of Aryanagar under the Balthar police station.
-
Delhi Jal Board begins Bhalswa lake clean-up
Located right next to the Bhalswa landfill and Bhalswa Dairy Colony, the water body remains severely polluted due to constant discharge of animal waste as well as groundwater contamination from the landfill, a senior DJB official said.
-
L-G approves new pick to head DMRC, Centre nod awaited
Mangu Singh was DMRC’s second MD, after E Sreedharan, and he took charge on December 31, 2011. His tenure has been extended multiple times, most recently in September 2021, till March 31, 2022.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics