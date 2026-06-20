LG opens Delhi’s first women’s police station at Subzi Mandi

New Delhi

The women’s police station started operations on Friday. (Vipin Kumar/HT Photo)

Lieutenant governor (LG) Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday inaugurated Delhi’s first women’s police station at Subzi Mandi in north Delhi, to exclusively cater to complaints and cases pertaining to women and children. Officials said that the police station has subsumed the crime against women (CAW) cell of the Delhi Police.

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A senior police officer said the station has started operations with a strength of 57 personnel, of ranks between constable and sub-inspector, and inspector Lakshmi Singh of the 2010 batch has been appointed station house officer (SHO). Nearly 60% of the personnel at the station are women, the officer said.

“Information regarding the women police station’s inauguration and start of operations were the first two entries made in the ‘rozanamcha’ (daily-diary entry register). No complaint or first information report (FIR) was registered until Friday evening,” the officer, who did not wish to be named, said.

The women’s police station (WPS), which aims to provide women and children with a safe, accessible and victim-centric policing, was notified by the LG on May 25. The station has a dedicated gym and recreational space for personnel, besides a room for children of families visiting the police station.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials said this station is the first in a series of 15 women’s police stations the Delhi Police has planned, with one in each police district, as part of women’s safety initiatives directed by the LG. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials said this station is the first in a series of 15 women’s police stations the Delhi Police has planned, with one in each police district, as part of women’s safety initiatives directed by the LG. {{/usCountry}}

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At the unveiling, LG Sandhu lauded the facility as a significant milestone in Delhi’s efforts to strengthen the safety, security, and dignity of women and children.

“Along with empowerment comes responsibility. First and foremost, it is the responsibility of those who have been empowered that safety and security is ensured, and crime against women is brought down. At the same time, it is also our responsibility to speak out if we see crime being committed or injustice being done to our mothers, sisters and family members. This is one direct avenue to directly deal with any crime against women,” Sandhu said.

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“A safe environment empowers women to participate fully in education, employment, entrepreneurship, and public life, thereby contributing to the overall progress and prosperity of society,” added Sandhu.

Police commissioner Satish Golchha, who was also present for the inauguration, said that the Delhi Police has adopted a comprehensive strategy for women’s safety based on four key “P”s: “Prevention”, by effective police presence; “Protection” by prompt response mechanism; “Prompt” investigation by speedy and time-bound investigation of cases, and “Participation” by continuous engagement with society.

“In several rape and protection of children from sexual offences (POCSO) cases, investigations have been completed and charge sheets filed within 15-20 days, while convictions in several cases were secured within 10-40 days,” said Golchha.

Special commissioner of police (law and order) Devesh Chandra Srivastava informed the LG that the north district police have launched several women-centric initiatives, such as “Rani Jhansi Squad” and “Vamika” for increased visibility of women police personnel.

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“Vamika is a specialised patrol vehicle for the safety of female students in North Campus of Delhi University. The north district’s WPS is a beacon of hope to provide round-the-clock service to the women in distress. This initiative will prove a milestone for gender equality and gender justice,” he said.