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LG orders restoration of 77 water bodies across Capital

DDA will restore 77 water bodies in Delhi, starting with six in 30 days, to combat encroachment and groundwater decline, following LG's directives.

Published on: May 10, 2026 03:42 am IST
By Saloni Bhatia
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The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) will begin restoration of 77 water bodies across the capital in a phased manner following directions from Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu, officials said on Saturday.

The budget allocated for restoration of the 77 water bodies has not been disclosed yet. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

The restoration roadmap was reviewed by the LG during a presentation by the DDA on Friday amid concerns over encroachment, neglect and declining groundwater levels in Delhi. According to officials, six water bodies will be revived within 30 days, 48 within 60 days and 23 larger water bodies within 90 days, while the remaining sites will be taken up in later phases.The budget allocated for restoration of the 77 water bodies has not been disclosed yet.

In the first phase, the DDA will undertake dredging, excavation and desilting of dead or dying water bodies, along with clearing catchment areas to improve rainwater flow and groundwater recharge. The second phase will include strengthening embankments, plantation drives, fencing, installation of sewage treatment plants (STPs) and decentralised sewage treatment plants (DSTPs), and beautification works.

Addressing the 5th International Summit & Expo on Bioenergy Value Chain – BBB 2026, Sandhu said Delhi could become “a model for urban environmental transformation” and stressed the importance of Yamuna floodplain restoration, biodiversity zones, urban plantations and citizen participation in sustainability efforts.

 
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Saloni Bhatia

Saloni Bhatia is a journalist with over 15 years of experience in reporting and storytelling, with a strong focus on the Delhi government and political developments in the Capital. Over the years, she has closely tracked policy decisions, governance issues, and political shifts. She started off as an entertainment journalist but then moved to covering beats like crime and education. Her experience on the crime beat helped her develop an eye for detail and accuracy, while education reporting allowed her to explore policy impact on students, teachers and institutions. Outside the newsroom, she enjoys reading both fiction and non-fiction. She also has a keen interest in watching Bollywood films.

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