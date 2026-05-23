LG outlines vision for transforming Delhi into global metropolis

Lieutenant Governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Friday outlined a road map for transforming the Capital from a “metro city” into a “metropolis”, stressing the need for integrated governance, sustainable urban systems and an ecosystem-driven development, with a particular focus on Dwarka as a future global investment and innovation hub.

Sandhu said Delhi has entered a phase where the focus was not just on building infrastructure, but on shaping entire urban ecosystems. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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Sandhu said Delhi has entered a phase where the focus was not just on building infrastructure, but on shaping entire urban ecosystems. He identified five priority areas for the city’s future development: smart mobility, sustainable development, water and environmental management, disaster resilience, and the transformation of Dwarka sub-city.

“A metropolis is not defined only by infrastructure. It is defined by efficiency, sustainability, innovation and quality of life. A transition is needed from isolated projects to integrated development, from infrastructure creation to ecosystem building, and from growth to sustainable growth,” the LG said.

On smart mobility, he said Delhi must focus on integrating metro systems, buses, last-mile connectivity and digital platforms into a seamless transport network. Referring to Japanese expertise, he said technologies related to hydrogen energy, electric mobility and energy-efficient infrastructure could support the transition.

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{{^usCountry}} On water and environmental management, Sandhu said urban sustainability could not be achieved without addressing water systems, pollution control and climate resilience. He added that advanced international solutions in wastewater recycling, flood management and environmental technologies could play an important role. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On water and environmental management, Sandhu said urban sustainability could not be achieved without addressing water systems, pollution control and climate resilience. He added that advanced international solutions in wastewater recycling, flood management and environmental technologies could play an important role. {{/usCountry}}