LG reviews Delhi heatwave measures, orders expansion of cooling zones

Lieutenant governor TS Sandhu on Wednesday reviewed heatwave relief measures across Delhi and directed authorities to strengthen support for vulnerable groups, including rickshaw-pullers, daily wage workers, commuters, as well as animals and birds exposed to extreme temperatures.

Each cooling zone has seating capacity for 100 people and is equipped with cold drinking water, five desert coolers and five high-speed fans. (Representative photo)

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During a meeting attended by senior officials, including the divisional commissioner, Sandhu was briefed on a series of new interventions introduced to tackle the scorching heat. These include mandatory hourly water reminders in schools, hydration points at metro stations, markets and bus stands, and cool roof projects at ISBT Kashmere Gate and vulnerable slum clusters, officials familiar with the discussions said.

The revenue department informed the LG that stationary cooling zones and shelters had been set up across eight districts. Sandhu directed officials to establish similar facilities in the remaining five revenue districts by Thursday.

Each cooling zone has seating capacity for 100 people and is equipped with cold drinking water, five desert coolers and five high-speed fans.

“The cooling zones are operational 24x7 and teams of 10 civil defence volunteers are deployed in shifts for assistance and smooth management. ORS packets, caps, towels and first aid kits are available to prevent heat-related illnesses and provide emergency medical support whenever required,” a statement issued by the LG office said.

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{{^usCountry}} Officials also informed the LG that mobile heat relief units (MHRUs), operational since May 6, have been moving across labour chowks, shopping areas and other crowded locations. So far, over 333,500 people have availed of these services. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Officials also informed the LG that mobile heat relief units (MHRUs), operational since May 6, have been moving across labour chowks, shopping areas and other crowded locations. So far, over 333,500 people have availed of these services. {{/usCountry}}

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“Nearly 135,269 litres of drinking water and 139,616 ORS packets have been distributed to help prevent dehydration and heat-related illnesses. To protect citizens from extreme heat conditions, 55,176 towels and 52,141 caps were also distributed,” an official from the LG office said.

Delhi Development Authority (DDA) officials said cooling zones have been created in 733 public parks, with natural water bodies in 98 parks being used to help reduce ambient heat. Around 100 new water coolers are also being installed at various locations.

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Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) officials informed the LG that bird water pots, emergency shade structures, and ORS and drinking water distribution points have been arranged at high-footfall intersections and parks.

New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) officials said avian water pots and shaded shelters for birds, stray animals and pedestrians have been installed at locations including Connaught Place, Lodhi Garden and Talkatora.

Officials also briefed the LG on newly introduced measures such as mandatory hourly hydration reminders in schools and the completion of a cool roof project at Kashmere Gate interstate bus terminal.

“A formal draft of the cool roof policy has been circulated across all administrative departments. Additionally, 13 vulnerable slum clusters ( one in each district) have been identified for immediate scaling-up through SEEDS India,” the statement said.

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Sandhu also reviewed plans to establish 100 hydration points across the city, including 50 at metro stations, 25 in markets and 25 at bus stands.

He told officials that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had been monitoring heatwave relief operations and stressed that there should be “no laxity” in implementing preventive measures. The LG also appealed to residents to avoid unnecessary outdoor movement during peak afternoon hours.