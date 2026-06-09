Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu on Monday suggested utilising former Agniveers – short-term military recruits – to fill operational vacancies in the fire department, officials said after a Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) meeting.

Delhi lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu chaired a meeting over a fire at Hauz Rani B&B last week claiming 22 lives. (HT Archive)

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The meeting, chaired by Sandhu and attended by chief minister Rekha Gupta, was convened in light of the Hauz Rani B&B fire that claimed 21 lives. It reviewed ongoing action against illegal buildings and fire safety violations.

During the meeting, Sandhu and Gupta noted that complaints were being received about officials allegedly harassing owners of compliant structures, with directions issued last week being misused to raid premises unconnected to the crackdown on illegal construction. A warning was issued against such practices, according to an official aware of the meeting’s details.

The LG was informed that the fire department had not issued any notices till now. He directed the principal director of Delhi Fire Services (DFS) to take necessary action, warning that “any negligence, lack of diligence, or failure to perform will directly impact an officer’s annual confidential report grading.”

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{{^usCountry}} To address workforce shortages, Sandhu suggested utilising Agniveers who have completed their terms. The meeting also reviewed plans to increase the number of fire stations across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} To address workforce shortages, Sandhu suggested utilising Agniveers who have completed their terms. The meeting also reviewed plans to increase the number of fire stations across Delhi. {{/usCountry}}

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Also at the meeting, DDMA accepted home minister Ashish Sood’s suggestion to enforce Section 32 of the Delhi Fire Services Act, 2007, which applies fire safety measures to all multi-storeyed buildings regardless of whether they require a fire safety certificate.

Sandhu also reviewed monsoon preparedness and called for strict implementation of desilting works, officials said.