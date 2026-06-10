Lieutenant governor Taranjit Singh Sandhu has suspended two government doctors amid investigation into procurement of medicines and medical equipment by the Delhi government’s health department, according to an official order, accessed by HT. LG suspends two doctors over procurement irregularities

“The Delhi government has taken suo motu cognisance of financial irregularities in the health department. In this matter, instructions have been issued to register an FIR and suspend two doctors. No compromise will be made with the zero-tolerance policy against corruption. The investigation into the matter is ongoing, and every individual involved will be identified, brought within the ambit of the law, and ensured strict punishment,” a post on X by the Delhi government read.

According to officials, alleged financial irregularities have been found in procurements of medicines, X-ray machines, and other equipment. Role of the two doctors is being probed.

According to an order issued by the vigilance branch of the health and family welfare department, disciplinary proceedings had been proposed against the two doctors, leading to the suspension.

In an order issued on Tuesday, Sanjeev Kumar, special secretary (Health and Family Welfare), stated that the LG exercised powers under the The CCS (CCA) rules, 1965, also known as the Central Civil Services (Classification, Control and Appeal) rules to suspend the two doctors with immediate effect.

The CPA is the Delhi government’s sole purchasing agency for medicines, medical equipment, surgical consumables and other essential healthcare supplies used by hospitals and healthcare facilities under the health and family welfare department.