LG tells Atishi to ‘act in public interest’ over Delhi Yamuna row

New Delhi LG VK Saxena (PTI)

Against the backdrop of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener Arvind Kejriwal blaming Haryana for the toxicity of River Yamuna, lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Tuesday told chief minister Atishi that such “baseless allegations” create panic among the public and potentially cause law and order issues.

In a sharp rebuttal, AAP said the LG needs to “choose between public welfare and his political masters”.

In a communique to Atishi, the LG said that public figures such as herself and Kejriwal should be using terms such as “poisoning” and “genocide” more responsibly, especially while levelling allegations against states that help fulfil Delhi’s drinking water needs.

“According to reports...Kejriwal has accused the Haryana government of poisoning the Yamuna river and attempting mass genocide in Delhi. This is extremely objectionable, unfortunate and undesirable. Though misleading and factless statements made by Kejriwal are nothing new, this blatant lie has the potential of not only creating confusion and fear among the people of Delhi but also leading to extreme animosity between the two neighbouring states,” Saxena said in the letter.

Apologising to the CM for highlighting the issue during the busy campaign period, the LG said that as a person holding a constitutional position, she should heed the interests of the public and maintain decorum. He also found fault with Atishi for not condemning Kejriwal’s statement and instead, supporting the stand by writing a letter to the Election Commission of India.

Saxena said it was “shameful” that the Delhi Jal Board (DJB) had to issue a press release to refute the AAP’s claims.

“It is clear from the detailed report of the Chief Executive Officer of the Jal Board that the level of ammonia in the Yamuna always fluctuates during these rainless months of winter. It is clear from the data of the report that while the ammonia level in the Yamuna was 7.5-10 mg/l on December 31, 2024, it was recorded to have decreased to 6.8-7.2 mg/l on January 27, 2025. It is beyond comprehension that you remained silent in December when the ammonia level in Yamuna was at its highest and now when the ammonia level has decreased, you people have made baseless allegations against the Haryana Government of adding poison,” the LG wrote.

“It is well known that Delhi is dependent on neighbouring states Haryana and Uttar Pradesh for drinking water supply. Apart from Yamuna, Ganga water is supplied by UP from the Upper Ganga Canal near Muradnagar and by Haryana through the Munak Canal. In return Delhi gives huge amount of untreated industrial and domestic sewerage to Haryana and UP by directly dumping it into Yamuna,” the LG wrote.

Saxena said he hoped that Atishi will convince leaders of her party to refrain from such comments.

The AAP said in a statement: “If he cannot rise above partisan politics, then he should step aside. This is not about politics; it is about saving lives. Delhi will not forgive anyone with blood on their hands.”