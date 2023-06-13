LG to adopt four Delhi villages for development

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has decided to adopt four more villages in Delhi, and will develop them as model villages by improving their civic infrastructure and livelihood opportunities, LG secretariat officials aware of the matter said on Tuesday.

The four villages are Nizampur and Jaunti at Kanjhawala in northwest Delhi, and Rawta and Deorala in Kapashera in southwest Delhi. Saxena had earlier adopted Qutabgarh village in northwest Delhi as a model village.

A senior LG secretariat official, declining to be named, said, “According to the 2011 census, the population of Nizampur and Jaunti is below 10,000, while the population of Rawta and Deoral is 2,933 and 524, respectively. On the model of Qutabgarh, all efforts are being made for improving the quality of life and economic well-being of people living in these four rural villages of the national capital.”

Speaking about the facilities to be introduced in the four villages, the officer said Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) dispensaries at these villages will be upgraded to poly clinics, and post offices will be opened.

“These villages will have proper streetlights and ponds as well. Various issues concerning these villages, including issues related to safe potable water, agriculture, and health will be addressed on a priority basis,” he said.

After Saxena adopted Qutabgarh, several initiatives were introduced at the village, starting with the plantation of 1,000 sandalwood saplings by 500 farmers in September 2022. “The LG again visited this village on April 13 and distributed 2,000 saplings of guava and 1,000 saplings of grapes among the villagers,” the official said.

“In Qutabgarh, 544 LED streetlights have been installed, while the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) has developed two ponds and four parks with open gym facilities. 60 Qutabgarh farmers have been trained at Krishi Vigyan Kendras (KVKs) in efficient irrigation mechanisms and organic farming. New bus routes have been added to strengthen local public transport there,” he added.

The officer further said, “Like Qutabgarh, the local administration will conduct youth aspiration surveys in the four other villages to assess the skill requirement and other vocational guidance required by the local youths for their livelihood and career prospects.”

