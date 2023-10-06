LG visits Yashobhoomi, inspects preps for P20 Summit

Delhi lieutenant governor (LG) VK Saxena on Friday reviewed preparedness at “Yashobhoomi”, India International Convention Centre (IICC) at Dwarka where the 9th P20 Summit is scheduled to be held on October 12-14, officials aware of the matter said.

LG VK Saxena on Friday visited the YashoBhoomi centre, the site for the P20 Summit. The Yashobhoomi convention centre was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The P20 Summit -- a meeting of G20 parliamentary speakers/ presiding officers and parliamentarians from across the world -- will be hosted by the Parliament of India in collaboration with Inter-Parliamentary Union (IPU).

The LG held a meeting with all officials concerned at Raj Niwas on Thursday to chalk out the preparedness at the grand convention centre before going to inspect the facility on Friday.

The YashoBhoomi centre, built over a sprawling area of over 73,000 square metres, comprises 15 convention rooms including the main auditorium. It also has a grand ballroom and 13 meeting rooms with a total capacity of holding 11,000 delegates. It was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on September 17.

“The LG said a lot needs to be done outside the complex and asked the project developer Larsen & Toubro, Delhi Development Authority (DDA), MCD and PWD to coordinate efforts to develop the surrounding area of the convention centre on the lines of Bharat Mandapam at Pragati Maidan, the venue of the recently concluded G-20 Summit. He also discussed on spot the traffic arrangements for the movement of the delegates with Delhi Police officials and issued instructions for seamless transport and traffic movement,” a statement from the LG office said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The main Summit will be preceded by a Parliamentary Forum on October 12. The theme of the Summit is “Parliaments for One Earth, One Family, One Future”, which draws inspiration from the ancient Indian philosophy of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam.

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON