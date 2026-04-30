Lift, gate at Madhuban Chowk Metro station to shut for 15 days from May 1

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) announced on Thursday that a lift and gate number 2 at Madhuban Chowk Metro station will be temporarily closed for 15 days starting May 1 due to the ongoing construction of a foot overbridge linking the station on the Magenta Line with the nearby Red Line station.

On March 8, a 9.9-km stretch of the Magenta Line, from Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk, was inaugurated, including the new Madhuban Chowk station, effectively turning it into an interchange. (Representational image)

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

“The gate no. 2 and lift no. 3 (towards R-Cube Mall) at Madhuban Chowk Metro station (Red Line) will remain closed from May 1, 2026, till May 15, 2026. This temporary closure is due to ongoing construction activities for connectivity between Line-1 (Red Line) and Line-8 (Magenta Line). Commuters are advised to use gate nos. 1, 3, 4 and lift no. 4 for both entry and exit,” the DMRC said in a post on X on Thursday.

On April 2, HT had reported how delays in the completion of a double-decker foot overbridge connecting the Magenta and Red Line stations at Madhuban Chowk had made things difficult for commuters, who have to exit one station and navigate across a busy road and intersection to reach the other.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} On March 8, a 9.9 km stretch of the Magenta Line, from Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk, was inaugurated, including the new Madhuban Chowk station, effectively turning it into an interchange. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} On March 8, a 9.9 km stretch of the Magenta Line, from Majlis Park to Deepali Chowk, was inaugurated, including the new Madhuban Chowk station, effectively turning it into an interchange. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} The FOB, HT had reported, is likely to be completed only by September this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The FOB, HT had reported, is likely to be completed only by September this year. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON