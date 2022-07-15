Light rain expected in Delhi, mercury likely to settle around 38°C

Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as light rain was expected with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38°C.

The air quality index (AQI) was 85 at 5am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The average 24-hour AQI was 87 on Thursday in the satisfactory category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.

Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Thursday said the air quality is likely to remain in the satisfactory category till Sunday due to light rain. “For the next three days [Friday to Sunday] peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 20-25 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 36-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5-2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”

India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi was expected to have generally overcast weather with light rain and thundershowers at some places on Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 28°C.

“If humidity and temperatures are high, thunderclouds can form in some places and bring a short but intense spell of rain in some parts of NCR [National Capital Region], but until the [monsoon] trough moves north from central India, we will not see proper monsoon rains,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.