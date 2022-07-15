Light rain expected in Delhi, mercury likely to settle around 38°C
Delhi’s air quality was in the satisfactory category on Friday morning as light rain was expected with the maximum temperature likely to settle around 38°C.
The air quality index (AQI) was 85 at 5am, according to the Central Pollution Control Board. The average 24-hour AQI was 87 on Thursday in the satisfactory category.
An AQI between zero and 50 is considered ‘good’, 51 and 100 ‘satisfactory’, 101 and 200 ‘moderate’, 201 and 300 ‘poor’, 301 and 400 ‘very poor’, and 401 and 500 ‘severe’.
Monitoring agency System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research on Thursday said the air quality is likely to remain in the satisfactory category till Sunday due to light rain. “For the next three days [Friday to Sunday] peak wind speed is likely to be ~ 20-25 km/h causing moderate dispersion and AQI is likely to be within ‘satisfactory’ due to expected light/trace rain spells. Moderate temperature (~ 36-37 deg C) and mixing layer height (~ 1.5-2.0 km) maintains moderate ventilation.”
India Meteorological Department (IMD) said Delhi was expected to have generally overcast weather with light rain and thundershowers at some places on Friday. The minimum temperature is expected to hover around 28°C.
“If humidity and temperatures are high, thunderclouds can form in some places and bring a short but intense spell of rain in some parts of NCR [National Capital Region], but until the [monsoon] trough moves north from central India, we will not see proper monsoon rains,” said IMD scientist RK Jenamani.
-
14-year-old boy electrocuted to death in Karnal
A 14-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with high-voltage wires near the roof of toilets of a sports complex in Kutail village of Karnal district. The police said the deceased was a student of Class IX of Government High School, Kutail, and he was crossing the building of the sports complex to “bunk classes”. A police team reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem.
-
Sub-inspector held for taking ₹4,000 bribe in Rewari
The state vigilance bureau has nabbed a sub-inspector, Anil Kumar, who was posted in Rewari while accepting a bribe of Rs 4,000 to settle a land dispute. A spokesman of the vigilance bureau said a resident of Bhotwas in Rewari, Rajender, had a land dispute with co-villager Satdev.
-
Haryana vigilance arrests 83 government officials on graft charges since January
The Haryana Vigilance Bureau has arrested 83 government officials, including 10 gazetted officials, for allegedly accepting illegal gratification in the first half of 2022. The bureau has also nabbed eight private individuals taking the number of arrests to 91.
-
₹500 crore to be spent on new campus of Ayush varsity: Haryana governor
Haryana governor Bandaru Dattatreya on Thursday said the new campus of the Sri Krishna Ayush University would be built on 103 acres at Fatupur village in Kurukshetra and Rs 500 crore will be spent on the construction of the new building of the university. He said the construction work will be carried out in the next 36 months.
-
Delhiwale: A spot like no other
This day, last year: hundreds of pigeons around freedom fighter Asaf Ali's statue. Yet, the place has been transformed. It is still not open, so nothing official about this sneak preview. Earlier, the plaza at the head of Asaf Ali Road was impossible to penetrate. Some months ago the plaza was barricaded. The photo above doesn't convey even half the beauty the place is exuding. Hoping the place is unveiled asap.
