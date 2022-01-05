Light rain likely in Delhi today; Capital’s air quality in ‘very poor’ zone

NEW DELHI: Delhi is likely to see a generally clear sky with light rain or drizzle later on Wednesday, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast. The Capital’s air quality was in the “very poor” zone on Wednesday morning.

Data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) showed that the hourly air quality index (AQI) in Delhi at 7am was 357.

The CPCB classifies an AQI of zero to 50 as “good”, 51-100 as “satisfactory”, 101-200 as “moderate”, 201-300 as “poor”, 301-400 as “very poor” and above 401 as “severe”.

The minimum temperature on Wednesday is likely to be 11 degrees Celsius, while the mercury is predicted to rise to a maximum of 19 degrees Celsius. The minimum temperature on Tuesday was 9 degrees Celsius, and the maximum was 23 degrees Celsius.

The Union ministry of earth science’s air quality monitoring centre, System of Air Quality and Weather Forecasting and Research (SAFAR), said, “The AQI today indicates ‘very poor’ air quality. Consistently high winds are likely for the next three days... that is expected to improve the AQI, but [the air quality may] continue to remain ‘very poor’.”