New Delhi, Several parts of north India on Wednesday experienced a brief respite from the prolonged streak of scorching weather conditions, as light rain and thunderstorms brought a slight drop in temperatures across several states, including Uttar Pradesh and Uttarakhand, while Delhi also welcomed the weather change, IMD data showed.

Light rain, thunderstorms bring modicum of respite to northern states amid scorching heat

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Despite the hot conditions, Delhi saw a noticeable decrease in maximum temperatures, with the mercury settling around 37 degrees Celsius at Safdarjung, a welcome shift from above-normal temperatures.

Weather experts have attributed the sudden change in conditions to a cyclonic circulation over adjoining areas of Delhi.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an alert for late evening hours, forecasting generally cloudy skies over the capital, with a spell of very light to light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and strong surface winds at 30-40 kmph, and gusts up to 50 kmph.

Interestingly, Delhiites witnessed a striking mix of weather conditions in April this year, with spells of rain, bouts of heat and occasional days of clean air, making it the wettest April in over a decade, among the least polluted, and one of the coolest in recent years.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

{{^usCountry}} The city recorded its wettest April in 18 years, with pre-monsoon showers lashing parts of the capital in the first half of the month. As of now, the capital has received 27.9 mm of rainfall this April, compared to 38.6 mm recorded in April 2008, according to official data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The city recorded its wettest April in 18 years, with pre-monsoon showers lashing parts of the capital in the first half of the month. As of now, the capital has received 27.9 mm of rainfall this April, compared to 38.6 mm recorded in April 2008, according to official data. {{/usCountry}}

Read More

{{^usCountry}} However, over 7,800 fire-related emergencies have been reported across the capital in the first four months of 2026, with over 2,300 incidents in April alone, with rising summer heat exacerbating fire risks across the city, according to official data. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} However, over 7,800 fire-related emergencies have been reported across the capital in the first four months of 2026, with over 2,300 incidents in April alone, with rising summer heat exacerbating fire risks across the city, according to official data. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla Meteorological office has predicted a wet spell until May 5, as many places across the state experienced light to moderate rains in the past 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} In Himachal Pradesh, the Shimla Meteorological office has predicted a wet spell until May 5, as many places across the state experienced light to moderate rains in the past 24 hours. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} Kukumseri recorded the coldest temperature at night, dipping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una reached a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kukumseri recorded the coldest temperature at night, dipping to 5.6 degrees Celsius, while Una reached a high of 35.8 degrees Celsius during the day. {{/usCountry}}

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Most areas in Haryana and Punjab reported maximum temperatures below normal, hovering up to three degrees Celsius less than typical levels. Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states, recorded a high of 36.5 degrees Celsius.

Light rain helped reduce temperatures in Uttar Pradesh as well, with the state capital, Lucknow, witnessing 0.8 mm of rainfall and maximum temperatures settling below 40 degrees Celsius at 39.3 degrees Celsius.

Banda was the hottest place in UP at 45.8 degrees Celsius , followed by Prayagraj and Orai .

The forecast for Lucknow includes a partly cloudy sky with a few spells of rain and thundershowers. The maximum and minimum temperatures are expected to be around 34 and 24 degrees Celsius, respectively.

In Rajasthan, most areas have been experiencing intense heat, although a slight decrease in maximum temperatures provided some relief to residents due to easterly winds and cloud cover on Wednesday.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

The Meteorological Centre in Jaipur reported that Chittorgarh recorded the highest maximum temperature in the state at 43.4 degrees Celsius during the day.

Officials noted that due to easterly winds, cloud cover, and dust storms in several areas, maximum temperatures have dropped by 3-4 degrees Celsius across various parts of the state.

In Uttarakhand, the Meteorological Centre issued an alert on Wednesday for light to moderate rainfall and gusty winds across several districts during the next 24 to 48 hours.

The weather department predicted wind speeds reaching 40 to 50 kilometres per hour, specifically warning of hailstorms and heavy showers in the hilly districts of Dehradun, Tehri, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, Chamoli, Bageshwar, Pithoragarh, and Nainital.

The state administration has advised farmers and residents to remain cautious. Authorities urged people to stay indoors during bad weather and instructed drivers to exercise extreme care on mountain roads.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Meanwhile, with the assembly polls concluding in West Bengal on Wednesday, the weather is expected to turn cooler, with the IMD forecasting thunderstorms and rain across all districts over the next week. Heavy rainfall is anticipated in the sub-Himalayan districts until May 3.

Several western districts, including Purulia, Bankura, Paschim Bardhaman and Paschim Medinipur, have been experiencing high daytime temperatures, with mercury crossing 40 degrees Celsius at some places, and the shift in weather will be a very welcome one.

Additionally, all schools in Mizoram's Aizawl, Serchhip and Lunglei districts remained closed for a second day on Wednesday as heavy rain and gusty winds continued to batter the state. Schools in the southern districts of Hnahthial and Lawngtlai, which had remained open on Tuesday, also ordered closure on Wednesday, school education director Angela Zothanpuii said.

{{^htLoading}} {{/htLoading}}

Mizoram has been experiencing torrential rainfall accompanied by gusty winds since Monday, leaving a trail of destruction.

In contrast, the southern states have welcomed the rains, which have provided much-needed relief from the intense heat.

In Kerala, heavy rains on Wednesday helped alleviate the heatwave that had persisted for the past few weeks. The IMD has predicted more precipitation in the coming days.

Bengaluru, in Karnataka, was also affected by heavy rains on Wednesday. The thunderous downpour and strong winds cooled the city, where temperatures had soared to 37 degrees Celsius.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.

{{^htLoading}} Advertisement

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON