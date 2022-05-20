Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Delhi News / Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat
delhi news

Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat

The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.
Light rain in parts of Delhi on Friday. (ANI Twitter)
Published on May 20, 2022 05:24 PM IST
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Parts of Delhi receive light rain on Friday, bringing some relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Stormy weather was also reported from some areas of Noida.

The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.

Citizens of the national capital had woken up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

RELATED STORIES

 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
delhi rain heatwave
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP