Light rainfall in parts of Delhi bring slight relief from searing heat

Parts of Delhi receive light rain on Friday, bringing some relief from the scorching heat over the past few days. Stormy weather was also reported from some areas of Noida.

The weather office had predicted a partly cloudy sky with the possibility of development of thunder and lightning.

Citizens of the national capital had woken up to a warm morning with the minimum temperature settling two notches above normal at 28.2 degrees Celsius, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

