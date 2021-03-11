Light to moderate rain expected in Delhi today: IMD

After parts of the Capital received light showers on Wednesday night, the city is expected to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers on Thursday, an India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecast said.

Kuldeep Srivastava, head of IMD’s regional weather forecasting centre, said that as a result of an active western disturbance passing over Delhi, there is a possibility of light to moderate rain in parts of the city and in the NCR on Thursday.

He said that this possibility would continue till Saturday.

Also Read | Met office predicts erratic weather in Jammu and Kashmir for next week

The last time the city received rain was on February 5. IMD scientists said temperatures in Delhi soared because of a prolonged period without an active western disturbance.

Meanwhile, as an impact of the western disturbance, the city’s air quality also improved on Wednesday.

Delhi’s air quality on Thursday morning deteriorated marginally and reached the “poor” category, with the hourly average air quality index (AQI) at 7am recording 218.

Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) data shows that the overall AQI of Delhi on Wednesday was 175.

The maximum temperature in the national capital on Wednesday settled at 33 degrees Celsius, four notches above the season’s normal, the meteorological office said.

The minimum temperature was recorded at 18.2 degrees Celsius, four notches above the normal, and humidity levels oscillated between 46% and 87%, it said.

The weatherman said a partly cloudy sky was expected on Thursday. There is a possibility of very light rain or thundershowers accompanied with gusty winds with a speed of 30-40kmph towards the evening, he added.

The maximum temperature is likely to settle around 34 degrees Celsius, and the minimum is likely to be 17 degrees Celsius, the official said.

(With agency inputs)